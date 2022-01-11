Modern Bedroom Design, Trends 2022 Bringing Comfort and Chic into Spectacular Home Interiors

Firstly, thank you all so much for your comments and suggestions on the last post. All duly noted and I will try to answer as many dilemmas as I can. So starting as requested for today’s Househunter I have found a small flat. The issue is often that I don’t want to be unkind about someone’s home – even if they are selling it so have tried to find lovely places where I can talk through the decisions that have been made and show you how and why they work rather than being unduly critical of what they have done. However, today, we are going to look at a modern flat that was built in the 1930s and praised for its “exceptional contribution to the design of apartments” and, since many of the images are external and the rooms themselves are fairly white and square, we can have a look at how you might add more character in your own homes. Although I also appreciate that sometimes buildings of this period do work best with plain white walls and minimalist design so you are going to have to extrapolate some ideas and see how they might work in your small new build spaces as opposed to this Grade II* listed one.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO