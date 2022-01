“There was just this need and hunger to make music, to feel this sense of purpose.” The guitarist and vocalist of the infamous Biffy Clyro clenches his fists as he stresses the all-consuming thirst he felt to make music amidst the confusion of the last 12 months. It’s been a while since we last caught up with Simon Neil, and 2021 was a big year for not only the band but himself as an individual, with the success of new album The Myth Of The Happily Ever After and the second drop of his signature Booooom/Blast pedal selling out once again. “We didn’t even tell the record company we were making a record,” he continues, sat in front of a print of The Girl With The Pearl Earring wearing a suitably contrasting hot pink hoodie. “It was very much purely about trying to find slices of happiness in a tough time amongst friends and fortunately it was fruitful.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO