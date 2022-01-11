NFL players offer support, condolences after Quandre Diggs' gruesome injury in Week 18

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs suffered a gruesome injury in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the fourth quarter, just minutes before the offseason began where Diggs would become a free agent for the first time in his NFL career, the former Longhorn went down on the turf near the 30-yard line with a right leg injury.

The injury appeared serious as the trainers rushed onto the field to assist. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated after the game that Diggs unfortunately ended up breaking his fibula and dislocated his ankle.

Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett, one of Diggs’ best friends, stayed behind with him in Arizona at the hospital and did not travel home with the team. Lockett has reportedly stayed by Diggs’ side since the injury the duo is now reportedly headed to Green Bay for surgery.

Diggs was in line to receive a monster contract in NFL free agency after playing like one of the best safeties in the league over the past two seasons. He will now be sidelined for roughly four months.

The scene on the field was emotional when Diggs went down, and players and fans around the league expressed their support and condolences to him shortly after the injury. It’s clear there’s a whole lot of people who want to see him return to his former self and still manage to land a worthy contract.