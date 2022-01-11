ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Explosions in the Sky Big Bend: An Original Soundtrack for Public Television

relix
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoundtracks are nothing new for Explosions in the Sky. The Texas post-rock band’s music was a guiding force in the beloved Friday Night Lights series, and numerous movie and TV spots since then. PBS approached the band in 2019 to compose music for a nature documentary depicting the wildlife inhabiting Texas’...

relix.com

Comments / 0

Related
explorebigsky.com

Big Sky Beats: ‘Yellowstone’ soundtrack

Season four of American drama television series “Yellowstone” just came to a close. Fans will have to patiently await season five’s release, which is set to go into production in May. In the meantime, Explore Big Sky brings you a playlist of our favorite soundtracks from these past four seasons.
BIG SKY, MT
relix

At Work: Dirty Honey

Going into 2020, Dirty Honey had all the momentum of a locomotive speeding downhill. A forerunner in LA’s resuscitated rock scene, the quartet held a No. 1 single in one denim pocket and a slew of upcoming European and Japanese headlining dates in the other. And they had already opened for some of rock’s most bankable acts. “Then,” says singer Marc LaBelle, “it was like a punch in the gut.”
MUSIC
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Origin Story: The Dance Connection Bend

Dancing with your feet is one thing, but dancing with your heart is another. A local dance studio is sharing that philosophy with students of all ages. This is The Dance Connection Bend’s Origin Story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bend, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
relix

Hand Habits: Fun House

Meg Duffy has built a reputation as your favorite guitar player’s favorite guitar player. Kevin Morby, William Tyler and The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel have all recruited Duffy for session work or touring ensembles. Duffy is a chameleon in that way, able to integrate themselves into another artist’s work seamlessly. As skilled as a guitarist as Duffy is, the playing is always in service of the song. That versatility—both as a guitarist and as a singer-songwriter—is part of what makes Fun House, Duffy’s third album as Hand Habits, such a compelling listen. After a muted intro, “More Than Love” explodes like a kaleidoscope of sonic colors—before Duffy rips a classic rock-inspired solo. That last part may be intentional since they actually quote the Boss in the opening stanza: “Tonight I put on the song/ you used to pull me in/ ‘Another Saturday night, I’m all dressed up in blue’/ for you, for you.” Fans of Hand Habits’ 2019 album Placeholder will notice Duffy’s lyrics are more direct and personal here. Many of these songs began as simple folk songs, but producer Sasami Ashworth pushed Duffy to explore new avenues. “Graves,” a somber acoustic guitar and piano ballad, offers a glimpse at where Fun House began. “Don’t go digging up graves,” they sing, “why can’t you just let it lay?” The airy folk pop of “False Start” and “No Difference” both sound like they could be from another one of Duffy’s collaborators, Weyes Blood. On “Concrete & Feathers,” Duffy gives their guitar a workout, Neil Young and Crazy Horse-style. Duffy also tours in the Perfume Genius live band and Mike Hadreas shows up to lend his vocals to “Just to Hear You,” a vibe-y breakup song that features some subtly hypnotizing fretwork—a reminder that Duffy’s otherworldly chops are still Hand Habits’ secret weapon.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bend#Public Television#Soundtracks#Explosions In The Sky#Pianos#Pbs
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
Guitar Player

Watch Jimi Hendrix’s Masterful 12-String Acoustic Rendition of “Hear My Train A Comin’”

In this much-adored clip from December 1967, Jimi Hendrix is playing a 1960 Zemaitis 12-string acoustic guitar tuned down two tones to C standard for that deep, Lead Belly-style blues box tone. Though Hendrix is synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster and is known to have used a wide variety of other electric guitar models he was also a masterful acoustic blues player.
MUSIC
thelascopress.com

Greatest Rock Guitar Solos of All Time

This is the time of year when people like to make lists. Of course, New Year resolutions appear on most peoples’ index cards. Search media sites and you can find plenty of top fives, top 10s, best of 2021, and even 2022 predictions. One of those inventories of music...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Rosa Lee Hawkins Dies: ‘Chapel Of Love’ Singer With The Dixie Cups Was 76

Rosa Lee Hawkins, whose group the Dixie Cups bumped the Beatles off the No. 1 position on the charts in 1964 with their hit “Chapel of Love,” died Tuesday at age 76 in Tampa, FL. She was 76 and passed from internal bleeding resulting from complications during surgery at Tampa General Hospital, according to her sister, Barbara Ann Hawkins, who was also a member of the group. “Chapel of Love” was the debut single from the Dixie Cups, and replaced the Beatles  “Love Me Do” as No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song had a bit of a revival on...
TAMPA, FL
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton Previews New Novel and Album With ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’

Dolly Parton will release her debut novel Run, Rose, Run, which she co-authored with thriller writer James Patterson, on March 7. Inspired by the experience of writing the book, Parton wrote a new set of songs to accompany it. The album Run, Rose, Run will be available March 4 and the first release from the album, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” is out now. With its straight-ahead country-rock arrangement, “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” offers a sense of being on the move and angling toward some better future. “Finally doin’ somethin’ I’ve dreamed of for years,” Parton sings. Where’s she headed?...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy