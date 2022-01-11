ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tinder Swindler: Netflix’s Latest Documentary Will Make You Think Twice About Finding Love Online [Trailer]

By King Sukii
 5 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has an interesting documentary dropping just before Valentine’s Day — and it might make you think twice about online dating.

We are all aware of the dangers that come with meeting people through apps like Tinder , but in this day and age, it’s pretty normal to link people you connected with online. In fact, many claim to have met their soulmates this way. But, in this upcoming doc, things get scary after a woman matches with a handsome billionaire.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Swipe, swipe, swipe… It’s not easy to find love online, so when Cecilie matches with a handsome billionaire playboy, she can’t quite believe it when he turns out to be the man of her dreams. But dreams aren’t reality and by the time she discovers this international businessman isn’t who he says he is, it’s too late. He’s taken her for everything. Where this fairytale ends, a revenge thriller begins. Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they’re victims no more: The Tinder Swindler meets his match. From the producers of ‘The Imposter’ and ‘Don’t F**k with Cats’, this riveting feature documentary follows as they uncover his true identity and fight to bring him to justice.”

“When I first talked with Simon, immediately we had a bond. He was smart and funny and very impulsive,” one woman says in a voiceover, as several other women that he’d wined and dined chime in.

“It felt like stepping into a movie… and then in the middle of the night, he said there was something he wants to tell me,” another woman explained. “He said he has threats against him, he needs to borrow cash.” The women go on to list the amounts requested, which ranged from $20,000 to $140,000. Tune into the twisted trailer above to see what happened next.

The Tinder Swindler is due on the streaming service February 2. We definitely plan on tuning in.

