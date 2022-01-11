(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 1.11.22 e·pon·y·mous

TikTok creator Candice Murley has passed away “unexpectedly” at the age of 36, according to her family.Murley, who went by the usernames @candimurley and @candicemurley on TikTok, where she had a combined 44,000 followers, died at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on 2 January, according to an obituary posted on the website of Wiseman’s Funeral Home.Following the content creator’s death, her sister Marsha McEvoy created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral. As of Thursday, the crowdfunding page had raised $17,356, surpassing its goal of $15,000.In the GoFundMe’s description, McEvoy said that...

