(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 1.11.22 e·pon·y·mous

By Reid Allen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1.11.22 e·pon·y·mous… (Intro) Secret Pal Day (Topic) If you could have anything named after you, what would you want it to be? (Dirty) Betty White’s cause of death has been revealed. Ayesha...

Comments / 0

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 1.4.22 Depression Meal

1.4.22 Depression Meal.. (Intro) Xmas decorations still up. (Topic) What do you cook when you don’t feel like cooking? (Dirty) Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True has a new half-brother. Megan Thee Stallion deletes pics with Pardison Fontaine on IG. #BettyWhitebirthdaychallenge goes viral. The Weeknd dropped a teaser video for Dawn FM. Kanye Working on Donda 2. (5TYNTK) Portland City Council passes universal mask mandate. Portland City Council repeals emergency order ending hazard pay. FDA approves booster for 12-15 year-olds. RIP to Blackberry. Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready sees a price increase. (Outro) Betty White doc in Maine. Coin Flip for $40 million.
TV & VIDEOS
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 1.6.22 Generational Differences

1.6.22 Generational Differences… (Intro) Powerball Poot (Topic) What’s something from your childhood that the generation below you wouldn’t understand? (Dirty) Kanye West and Billie Eilish to headline Coachella. Grammy Awards postponed. Antonio Brown gives his side of the story. Hulu drops a new trailer for Pam & Tommy. Gunna drops the tracklist and features for Drip Season 4. (5TYNTK) A year after the Capitol riot. Portland’s mask mandate in effect. Drive-thru testing site opening in Augusta. Swab the throat instead of the nose with at-home tests. Pistachio Latte returns to Starbucks. (Outro) Tara’s Correction.
TV & VIDEOS
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 1.10.22 Favorite T-Shirt

1.10.22 Favorite T-Shirt… (Intro) Weekend Recap (Topic) Do you have a favorite t-shirt? What’s on it? (Dirty) Golden Globe winners announced. False bomb threat at a Doja Cat concert. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson vacationed at the same place Kim and Kanye vacationed for his 40th bday. Julia Fox caller herself a DIE HARD Kardashian fan 2 weeks prior to dating Kanye West. (5TYNK) Bronx fire leaves 19 dead so far. Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65. Brunswick High School is going remote for the week. Wrong-way driver on I-95. Patriots face the Bills in the playoffs. (Outro) Some Portland bars requiring vax cards. Pete Davidson pays tribute to Bob Saget.
LIFESTYLE
E! News

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Tayshia Adams Was "Really Struggling" After Zac Clark Breakup Went Public

Watch: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette" Breakups aren't easy, and imagine having to announce your split to the world. During a recent episode of Us Weekly's Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed what it was like for Tayshia Adams to publicly discuss her ended engagement to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
CELEBRITIES
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Beyoncé sings with her children on theme song for her mother’s new talk show

Beyoncé has shared a new theme song she wrote for her mother’s new Facebook Watch talk show Talks With Mama Tina. Tina Knowles’ new show premieres its first episode on the platform tomorrow (December 23), and will see her interviewing stars from Zendaya to Kevin Hart and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.
MUSIC
The Independent

TikTok star Candice Murley dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 36, according to family

TikTok creator Candice Murley has passed away “unexpectedly” at the age of 36, according to her family.Murley, who went by the usernames @candimurley and @candicemurley on TikTok, where she had a combined 44,000 followers, died at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on 2 January, according to an obituary posted on the website of Wiseman’s Funeral Home.Following the content creator’s death, her sister Marsha McEvoy created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral. As of Thursday, the crowdfunding page had raised $17,356, surpassing its goal of $15,000.In the GoFundMe’s description, McEvoy said that...
CELEBRITIES

