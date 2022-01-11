ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ creating specialized unit to address 'elevated' domestic terror threats

By Rachel Tillman, Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen made the announcement during testimony in front...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The dangerous incentive in a new domestic terror unit

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) this week announced it would create a new internal unit to focus on domestic terrorism. Citing ethnically and politically motivated killings in El Paso, Pittsburgh, Charleston, and two attacks against Congress — Jan. 6 last year and the shooting at a Republican practice session for the annual congressional baseball game in 2017 — Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that countering violent domestic extremists is among DOJ's "highest priorities." The new unit will work closely with the Civil Rights Division, Olsen added, likely to allay civil libertarian fears of government overreach.
Fox News

Former FBI official says new DOJ unit on domestic terrorism is 'fraught with First Amendment concerns'

Former Assistant Director of the FBI Chris Swecker is concerned about the intentions of the Justice Department's new unit dedicated to investigating domestic terrorism. "I don't think it's necessarily called for given that they already have a national security division, as does the FBI, and another section that covers counterterrorism," Swecker told FOX News Radio’s Jessica Rosenthal on "The Fox News Rundown Podcast" Wednesday.
TheDailyBeast

DOJ to Launch a Domestic Terrorism Unit to Combat Rising Tide

The Justice Department announced it would form a special unit dedicated to domestic terrorism due to the growing threat over the last few years, the head of its national security division told Congress Tuesday. “This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country,” Matt Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee, as first reported by The Washington Post. Olsen said FBI investigations into domestic terror threats have more than doubled since early 2020, and he hopes the new unit will “augment” the existing infrastructure made up of counterterrorism attorneys. The announcement comes days after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, with Tuesday’s Senate hearing often consumed by partisan outlooks on the failed insurrection.
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden’s DOJ launching new ‘domestic terrorism’ division

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it is creating a new “domestic terrorism” division. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen revealed the new division during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee focused on the nation’s domestic terrorism threat in the year after the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
