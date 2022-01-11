National Endowment for the Arts Awards Wyoming Artists

Grant funds to support BPO's ‘West Side Connection’ music outreach program. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support its “West Side Connection” music outreach program. “West Side Connection” is presented to students in the neighborhood of Kleinhans Music Hall and beyond, including three Spanish bilingual schools, a Native American magnet school, and three international schools serving the West Side population of recent and past immigrants from diverse countries. The program provides educational activities, guest artist visits and a culminating concert with the BPO. It is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO