ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

National Endowment for the Arts Awards Wyoming Artists

By Eve Hamilton
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) recently announced the first round of recommended awards for the fiscal year 2022. This included 1,498 awards totaling nearly $33.2 million. Grants for Arts Projects funding spans 15 artistic disciplines...

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Related
dance.nyc

Vangeline Theater Receives $10,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support The Slowest Wave. This project combines butoh and neuroscience, culminating in a full-length choreographed piece for four dancers. Vangeline Theater's project is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to receive $20,000 grant from National Endowment for the Arts

Grant funds to support BPO's ‘West Side Connection’ music outreach program. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support its “West Side Connection” music outreach program. “West Side Connection” is presented to students in the neighborhood of Kleinhans Music Hall and beyond, including three Spanish bilingual schools, a Native American magnet school, and three international schools serving the West Side population of recent and past immigrants from diverse countries. The program provides educational activities, guest artist visits and a culminating concert with the BPO. It is among 1,248 projects across America totaling $28,840,000 that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2022 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects category.
BUFFALO, NY
KIFI Local News 8

Annual grants available for ID artists, arts educators and arts administrators

BOISE, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Idaho Commission on the Arts is now accepting applications for all annual grants. These projects support a variety of teaching and learning opportunities for preschool through high school students. Organizers say they encourage community partnerships, and nurture student development through creativity. Subjects include Entry Track, Public Programs in the Arts, Arts The post Annual grants available for ID artists, arts educators and arts administrators appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
City
Jackson, WY
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
okcfox.com

Festival of the Arts to pay performing artists beginning in 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Festival of the Arts announced Friday that it will pay performing artists to appear at the six-day event beginning in 2022. It marks the first time in the festival's 56 year history that performers will receive compensation. Solo performers will receive a fee of $50 per...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wyoming News

Head of Ucross, artist community in northern Wyoming, to retire in April

Sharon Dynak, longtime president and executive director of the Wyoming artists’ retreat in Ucross, will pass the torch onto new leadership and retire in April. The organization’s board of trustees tapped William Belcher, the organization’s current director of development and external relations, to take Dynak’s place, according to a Thursday news release. Dynak will stay on as an adviser for more months after she retires. ...
WYOMING STATE
San Antonio Current

7 San Antonio organizations win $145,000 in funding from the National Endowment of the Arts

Seven San Antonio organizations have landed a total of $145,000 in funding from the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA). On Tuesday, the NEA announced its first round of recommended awards for its 2022 fiscal year, with grants going to San Antonio organizations including Luminaria, the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture and Musical Bridges Around the World.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Visual Arts#Nea#Trinkle Brass Works Inc#Clearmont
ABC6.com

Providence College receives $15,000 ‘National Endowment of the Arts’ grant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence College announced that three professors are the recipients of the college’s first National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) research grant. The grant money will be used conduct an ethnographic study of art and cultural responses to the multiple stages of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It is a research collaboration between three departments and two schools.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Arts Council expands artist grant program

Artists, performers and craftspeople in Arkansas have a new way to support their work. The Arkansas Arts Council is partnering with the Little Rock-based Windgate Foundation to expand the council’s AAC Fellowship program. The new partnership will allow grants to be increased to $5,000, as well as doubling the number of eligible categories.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Country
Puerto Rico
wksu.org

Ohio artists and arts advocates lobby for ARPA funds

Arts organizations across Ohio are lobbying local government officials to secure a share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Nearly $2 trillion in stimulus money was assigned to cities across the country last year. As the President and CEO of ArtsWave, Alecia Kintner heads an organization that helped shepherd...
OHIO STATE
newjerseystage.com

Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson Confirmed as Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts

(WASHINGTON, DC) -- On December 18, 2021, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson as the 13th chair of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). Dr. Jackson issued the following statement upon confirmation, "I am honored to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as chair of the National Endowment for the Arts and excited to build on the arts endowment’s strong work to serve all communities across our nation through the power of the arts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Register Citizen

Community news: Art show to honor late award-winning artist, and more

Sacred Heart University graduate program one of the best. The Princeton Review has again named the Sacred Heart University Jack Welch College of Business and Technology one of the outstanding business schools in the U.S. for a master’s degree in business administration. The Princeton Review compiled its list of...
VISUAL ART
Laramie Live

Wyoming Taking Part in National School Choice Week

Wyoming schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 44 celebrations for National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide. Across the country, more than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Wyoming, the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center will light up from late afternoon on January 22 until the morning.
WYOMING STATE
crockerart.org

Art Auction Season 2022 Artist Submissions

The Crocker Art Museum is looking for artists to submit works for the upcoming Art Auction Season-- a highly anticipated Sacramento tradition. Last year’s virtual and in-person auctions drew an incredible audience of more than 3 million viewers and 1,000+ bidders from around the world. This can be attributed to the high-quality art contributed by regionally and nationally recognized artists and using an online platform that reaches the broadest possible audience.
SACRAMENTO, CA
hamlethub.com

Art Lovers & ARTISTS ~ "Love" Exhibit Open Call

Tompkins Corners is proud to present a new online art exhibit that will get you in the mood for Valentine's Day! In the next few weeks, we'll be busy perusing art submissions and getting this show ready for you. Who knows? Perhaps you'll spot a piece that speaks to you that you'd like to bring home!
VISUAL ART
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy