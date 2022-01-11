ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Kymco's new e-scooter is a battery beast with a 120-mile range

By James Pero
inputmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of electric scooters out there — so many that...

Carscoops

Kenworth’s New Electric Truck Has Up To 670 HP And A 150-Mile Range

Kenworth has unveiled an all-electric truck at the CES dubbed the T680E which is featured in the PACCAR Innovations booth exhibit. The truck has been designed for pickup and delivery services, as well as regional haul and drayage applications, and is available as a day cab as either a tractor or straight truck in a 6×4 axle configuration.
CARS
#Kymco#Scooter#Vehicles
gizmochina.com

Kymco unveils the Like 125 EV e-scooter with a 199km range & navigation system

Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer Kymco has introduced its lightweight and pretty affordable e-scooter, the Like 125 EV with a range of 199km and roughly €1,200 ($1,359) price tag. Kymco Like 125 EV has a sleek look, decent ergonomics, and generally impressive features for its price. The Like 125 EV electric scooter seems a versatile addition to the Kymco two-wheeler EV repertoire, which is growing rapidly.
BICYCLES
TechCrunch

Lime’s new e-bike has a swappable battery that also works with its scooters

The micromobility operator launched Wednesday 250 of its new bikes in Washington, D.C., where it plans to gradually replace the full fleet of 2,500 e-bikes by April, according to Russell Murphy, senior director of corporate communications. Lime will continue to launch in cities globally, swapping out older generations for the new model in each city over the next year.
BICYCLES
RideApart

Kymco Introduces New Like 125 EV Electric Scooter

The Like 125 EV, an electric scooter that can travel 199 kilometers on a single charge, has recently been launched by Taiwanese manufacturer, Kymco. The Like 125 EV is the newest electric scooter offering from the Taiwanese company, featuring a sleek look and familiar ergonomics. Furthermore, the little runabout's specifications seem to be quite impressive. Let's take a closer look, shall we?
CARS
Bicycles
Cars
inputmag.com

Bugatti's first electric vehicle is a commuter scooter

Bugatti’s first all-electric vehicle is here — but it’s not a sports car. No, the French automaker’s first foray into EVs is actually a battery-powered scooter. And not even a super luxurious one, if you can believe it. The scooter, which is as-of-yet unnamed, actually made...
CARS
Reuters

Startup ONE says battery prototype delivered 750-mile range

DETROIT (Reuters) - Our Next Energy (ONE), a two-year-old Michigan startup, said on Wednesday it had tested a prototype of its new battery in a Tesla Model S, driving 752 miles (1,210 kilometers) before recharging. ONE aims to begin producing battery packs that will deliver similar range — about double...
ECONOMY
Engadget

Chrysler's first concept EV could offer up to 400 miles of range

Electrified pickups and SUVs may be all the rage but there's apparently still plenty of room in the EV market for more battery-powered autos and crossovers. At CES 2022 on Wednesday, Chrysler revealed its first fully electric vehicle concept, the Airflow. “The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
inputmag.com

Mercedes-Benz’s solar-assisted EV concept could get 620 miles of range

Mercedes-Benz’ new concept could leave other EVs in the dust when it comes to range — or at least it could in theory. According to Mercedes, the new Vision EQXX concept, unveiled at CES 2022, could achieve an unprecedented 620 miles on a single charge using new a new and improved drivetrain, more efficient aerodynamics, and technology taken from the page of EV startup, Lightyear.
CARS
insideevs.com

Peugeot e-308 To Offer 250 Miles Of Range, Due In 2023

Peugeot will launch a fully electric version of the 308 next year. The French marque announced that the e-308 will be available as both a hatchback and estate (aka wagon for our American readers) and will bring greater efficiency and more power than the smaller e-208 that's currently on sale.
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Save 50% on the SWFT VOLT e-bike with 32-mile range at $500, more in New Green Deals

If the sun is shining where you live, then you might be looking for a way to head outside and enjoy some fresh air. Well, an e-bike will let you easily do that. With the ability to ride nearly 20MPH for over 30 miles on a single charge, the SWFT VOLT is both fun and versatile. Right now, you can save 50% from its normal going rate, making the e-bike $500 down from $1,000. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
AutoExpress

Electric Peugeot e-308 confirmed for 2023 with 250 mile range

Peugeot has confirmed that it will launch a pure-electric version of the new 308 hatchback next year, which will wade into battle with the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born. The new e-308 will be, along with the upcoming Vauxhall Astra-e, the first fully electric passenger car to...
CARS
spectrumnews1.com

E-scooter companies are upgrading for the long haul

LOS ANGELES — Heading into a third year of the pandemic, e-scooter riders in Los Angeles are taking longer rides. Superpedestrian says the average LA trip on its LINK e-scooter is 1.4 miles, with an average trip lasting 14 minutes. Santa Monica-based Bird says its average ride length also increased in 2021 and is 58% longer compared with pre-pandemic levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Verge

BMW’s iX M60 is a dual-motor performance EV with 280 miles of range

BMW announced the iX M60, the German automaker’s latest performance electric vehicle, and the second EV to be released under its racing-inspired M branding. When it comes out in the summer of 2022, the iX M60 will feature two electric motors, 610 braking horsepower, and will get up to 280 miles of range on a single charge.
CARS

