Premier League

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Spurs: Jorginho & Mateo Kovacic Partner as Romelu Lukaku Leads Blues Line

By Nick Emms
 5 days ago

Chelsea travel to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

The Blues came out 2-0 victors in the first leg at Stamford Bridge as they are in control of the tie.

Thomas Tuchel's side could be without N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva, who have both only come back from isolation after testing positive with Covid-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfWGu_0dikNlhc00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Kepa Christensen Sarr Rudiger Azpilicueta Jorginho Kovacic Alonso Mount Lukaku Havertz

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to resume in goal, having been roatated against Chesterfield in the FA Cup. Edouard Mendy is unavailable due to featuring for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cesar Azpilicueta is likely to feature at wing-back due to the injury to Reece James.

This means that a backline of Malang Sarr, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger could be selected with Trevoh Chalobah unavailable due to injury and Thiago Silva having only just recovered from Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Swmbh_0dikNlhc00
IMAGO / PA Images

With Chelsea's midfield woes beginning to heal, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic could feature in a strong partnership in the centre.

A front three of Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz could feature after Mount was rested at the weekend, with the other two playing 45 minutes a piece in the FA Cup third round tie.

A decision will be made on the involvement of Kante and Silva, who are set to return to training on Tuesday if there are no further complications but Chelsea are unlikely to risk the pair unless necessary.

