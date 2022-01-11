ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bland, VA

Hitachi Energy in Bland, Virginia, has been reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP)

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Commissioner C. Ray Davenport announced today that Hitachi Energy in Bland, Virginia has been reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry's Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP), the program's highest level of...

