Rhodium said B. Riley Securities and Cowen would act as joint book-running managers. Rhodium Enterprises Inc, a fully integrated Bitcoin miner, plans to secure up to $1.7 billion in its initial public offering (IPO). According to a US Securities and Exchange filing (SEC) on the 13th of January, Rhodium said it would offer 7.69 million shares at the range of $12-$14 each. Following a successful IPO, the Bitcoin miner will have around $56.8 million in its Class A shares. Also, it will have about $67.5 million in class B shares outstanding. In the end, it will sum up to a market valuation between $1.49 billion to $1.74 billion, and Rhodium will begin to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “RHDM”.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO