Toby Jon Wood

Jon Michael Eaves, age 82, of New Prague, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital New Prague. Jon was born in North Platte, Nebraska on June 7, 1939 to Beuford and Genevieve (Goodmanson) Eaves. He was the middle child to siblings, Gerhard Andrew, Janet Hildred, Beuford Allyn, and Gordon Eugene. He grew up in a home filled with love, music, and many beloved pets and where hard work and honesty were the cornerstones. From an early age he developed a deep faith in our Lord that guided him all through life. Jon graduated from North Platte High School and then went on to Phillips University in Enid, OK, transferred to Wayne State Teacher’s College in Wayne, NE and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Education at Kearney State College in Kearney, NE. Immediately after college, he entered the US Navy’s Aviation Officer Candidate Training in Pensacola, FL. He was commissioned as an officer and went into flight training. He flew C-130’s out of McGuire AFB for 3 ½ years, which saw him flying missions all over the world and into Vietnam. Upon leaving the US Navy, Jon became a pilot for American Airlines, feeding his lifelong passion for flying, and retiring in 1999.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO