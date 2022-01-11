ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Jon Wood

APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToby Jon left this world to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven on January 1, 2022. Toby was born in Wray Colorado on August 28, 1958--the firstborn son of Don and Patty Wood. Toby was a rough and tumble child, always up for adventure and harmless mischief, with a...

