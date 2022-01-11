Racing in the Desert: Episode 206 of The Truck Show Podcast

Ford Broncos have always been some of the most iconic 4x4s out there but with the recent release of the new Ford Bronco, they are as hot as hot can be. Custom Ford Bronco Builds have been a staple of the pages of Four Wheeler Magazine since the model's inception, with all types of off-road rigs. Rock crawlers to go slow, Baja-inspired Broncos to go fast, Broncos built for mud, and trail rigs for everything in between. The first "early" Ford Broncos were sold from 1966 through the late '70s before a major redesign, and they defined the iconic look of Ford's most-loved SUV and set the bar with coil-sprung radius arm front suspension and solid-axle, leaf-sprung rear. The next several generations of Ford Bronco, from 1978-1996, mirrored the contemporary half-ton F-150 more closely, but still had a style and utility all their own. There are many awesome Custom Ford Broncos in the off-road landscape, and we've assembled some of our favorites here.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO