Racing in the Desert: Episode 206 of The Truck Show Podcast

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode is full of listener adventures, from Lightning racing in the desert with Taquache Motorsports to Holman dropping the Odd Ford off with listener Brandon Naves for some fab work. Also, find out which member of the Hall racing family exacted revenge on Lightning in the desert, and stay for...

#In The Desert#Trucks#Lightning#Taquache Motorsports#Ford#Gale Banks Engineering#Iheartradio
MotorTrend Magazine

Trail Rigs, Racers, Rock Crawlers and More: Fifteen Custom Ford Bronco Builds

Ford Broncos have always been some of the most iconic 4x4s out there but with the recent release of the new Ford Bronco, they are as hot as hot can be. Custom Ford Bronco Builds have been a staple of the pages of Four Wheeler Magazine since the model's inception, with all types of off-road rigs. Rock crawlers to go slow, Baja-inspired Broncos to go fast, Broncos built for mud, and trail rigs for everything in between. The first "early" Ford Broncos were sold from 1966 through the late '70s before a major redesign, and they defined the iconic look of Ford's most-loved SUV and set the bar with coil-sprung radius arm front suspension and solid-axle, leaf-sprung rear. The next several generations of Ford Bronco, from 1978-1996, mirrored the contemporary half-ton F-150 more closely, but still had a style and utility all their own. There are many awesome Custom Ford Broncos in the off-road landscape, and we've assembled some of our favorites here.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Weirdest, Strangest Cars in History

Here at MotorTrend, we love good cars, of course—but we also love the strange stuff, and in the history of the automobile, there have been some very weird cars indeed. Put on your what-were-they-thinking cap and join us as we look at some of the weirdest cars ever foisted on the public.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Insane Mid-Engine LS-Swapped 1974 Chevy LUV Truck Will be a Track-Scorching, Porsche-Killing Freak!

With all the talk of soulless EVs and today's youth not even being into cars we sometimes worry about the future of hot rodding. Then we meet people like 20-year-old Cole Reynolds and we're refilled with faith that there will be plenty of gas-burning rebels around in the future to annoy the greenies. The other thing we like about young hot rodders is that they're not afraid to try something a bit outside the traditional box. With that in mind, let's take a look at a very cool mid-engine LS-swapped 1974 Chevy LUV truck project we ran into at the 2021 Holley LS Fest.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1991 Ford Bronco XLT: Have Your Stick and Shift It Too!

Betcha ain't gonna see another one of these anytime soon! That's right, it's a pretty rare five-speed manual 1991 Bronco that we found going up for auction at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, taking place January 6-16, 2022. Nowadays pretty much everybody and their freeloading cousin are lazy...
KISSIMMEE, FL
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford Reveals 2022 Ranger Splash Limited Edition Colors

After bringing back the 1990s Splash appearance package last fall, Ford will release a small run of three newly developed colors for the 2022 Ranger pickup truck. The Splash Limited Editions are available only once every couple of months throughout the year, meaning a one-and-done deal. The latest include Snow Edition, Forest Edition, and Sand Edition.
