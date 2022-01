Christie Whitbeck took the helm of Fort Bend ISD in September 2021. She took over the position from former superintendent Charles Dupre, who announced on November 16 his intention to resign by December of 2021. Whitbeck comes to the district having served four-and-a-half years as superintendent of 16,000-student Bryan ISD, deputy superintendent of Fort Bend ISD for four years, assistant superintendent of academics in Alvin ISD, and as a principal in Katy ISD. Whitbeck first began her career as a teacher and language arts specialist in Alief ISD. Community Impact Newspaper spoke with Whitbeck to hear about the current and future challenges facing the school district.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO