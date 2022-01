SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Amid the Marshall Fire, hundreds are posting online they have pets missing, and many people in the community are doing what they can to help reunite the pets with their owners. Kelsey Stocks spent Sunday afternoon in Superior looking for any signs of life. She’s a veterinarian with the group Soul Dog Rescue. (credit: CBS) “We are trying as hard as we possibly can to find any animals that potentially lived through the fire, but also then lived through the negative, five-degree weather we had yesterday,” said Stocks. Along with hundreds of families displaced so were many animals. Soul Dog...

