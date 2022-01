CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s one of the most recognizable paintings of all time – Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” Seurat painted the masterwork from 1884 to 1886, and first arrived at the Art Institute of Chicago nearly a century ago. The painting is now being restored and reframed. CBS 2 Photographer Scott Wilson got a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous work of touching up a masterpiece. “For the Art Institute, it’s a destination piece,” said Art Institute curator Gloria Groom. “Chicago has always been blessed with amazing collectors. When they see it, they can’t believe they’re...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO