A Winner Is You Podcast Episode 31: Game of the Year 2021 Awards

By Alex Aldridge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadies and gentlemen, take your seats and relax – it’s time for the A Winner Is You Game of the Year...

Winners Revealed for the 2021 Steam Awards

Valve has revealed the community-voted picks for the best games of 2021. It's almost time for the Steam Winter Sale to come to an end. You have just two days remaining to save a lot of money on what can be described as a "metric buttload" of video games. This also means it's time to see who won in each category for the 2021 Steam Awards.
Best of the NXpress Nintendo Podcast: A Heated Debate About Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link was an incredibly assured attempt to rewrite the rules of the entire series. Unfortunately, most people just don’t like change and because it was different and harder than the original, many fans of the series hated the entry. Fast forward more than two decades and we decided to revisit the black sheep of the Zelda family. What follows is a segment from episode 46 of the NXpress Nintendo Podcast in which Ricky, Patrick, Tim, and Arron got into a heated argument about the merits of Zelda II. Enjoy!
The SDSU Football Podcast, Episode 2

East Village Times staff writers Andre Haghverdian and Paul Garrison are here to talk about the latest in SDSU Aztecs Football. – Has the Aztecs offense improved under the new offensive coaching staff. – Interviews with LB Segun Olubi and DE Sefo Mailangi. – Key takeaways from the two interviews.
NXpress Nintendo Podcast 266: Chicory: A Colorful Tale Switch Review

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill are joined by friend of the show, Goomba Stomp writer, and creator of amazing stuff, Marty Allen! In this cute animal extravaganza, the gang starts by reacting to the cinematic masterpiece that’s sure to sweep this year’s Oscars–and of course, we’re talking about the Pokemon Company’s latest animation, Bidoof’s Big Stand. A true tear-jerker in every way, this 8-minute clip is well worth all fans of everyone’s favorite HM slave.
Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn’s Biorhythm Deserves a Return

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance brought plenty of new features to the Fire Emblem series, including the Laguz, the base, and even voice acting. While many new aspects of the game went on to become series mainstays, one gameplay mechanic was unfortunately forgotten after its final appearance in Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn. The biorhythm system is extremely underrated despite appearing in two of Fire Emblem’s most beloved games. It is arguably one of the franchise’s most unique mechanics, but never made it outside of Tellius even though it adds so much unpredictability to every battle. It deserves to make a return to the franchise one day, whether it is in the form of a remake of Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn, or in a completely new game. Though it is already an existing mechanic, it was extremely underused; therefore, it will seem new and exciting in a remake or another game.
