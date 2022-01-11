Three Tools to Measure Gender Equality at Your Company and Drive Change

Aimed at optimizing job ad performance, the tool instantly identifies gender-coded words and suggests gender-neutral language to help attract top talent. Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced the launch of its Gender Bias Decoder, an intuitive online tool that helps hiring organizations eliminate unconscious gender bias in their job ads, develop more inclusive hiring processes and increase the overall volume of quality job applications. Leveraging an academic study done by the University of Waterloo and Duke University, the Decoder, created by a team of linguists and data experts, detects and identifies gender-biased terms in job ads, highlights them and suggests alternative words where possible.
