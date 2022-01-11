ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Three Tools to Measure Gender Equality at Your Company and Drive Change

By Shelley Zalis
mediavillage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last two years, I've heard from leaders who want to create...

www.mediavillage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Climate change disclosures driving awareness and action among companies and investors

As some of the world's largest companies begin to embrace transparency in sharing information about their carbon footprint, new research is yielding valuable insights into the impact these environmental disclosures can have for companies, their investors and our changing climate. In his paper, "Supply Chain Carbon Footprinting and Climate Change...
ECONOMY
DFW Community News

Blood Drive at The Dinosaur Company

The Dinosaur Company is hosting a blood drive with Carter BloodCare on Tuesday, January 18th from 12 pm to 4 pm. Did you know when you donate blood with Carter BloodCare, your blood goes to a fellow Texan in need? You can help save a life! The Carter BloodCare Bus will be on site at The Dinosaur Company on Tuesday, January 18th! Click here to make your appointment: https://bit.ly/3FHlDO9! Walk-ins are welcome if space is available, but we appreciate your pre-registration! All donors will receive a free shirt and a squeezie dinosaur!
CHARITIES
Telegraph

‘You can’t get gender equality in business by throwing cash at it’

British-Jamaican entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid, 37, is not necessarily an early riser. She tries to listen to her body, starting each day with “purpose”. That involves a whirlpool of news reading, parenting her son Roman, showering, breakfast, a bit of work… and then some more parenting. Reid, who...
ECONOMY
studyfinds.org

Men who live alone, regularly break up with their partners at higher risk of harmful inflammation

LONDON — Breakups are never easy, but a new study finds they may also be bad for a man’s health as well. Researchers in Denmark found that men who experience more relationship breakups and live alone longer have higher levels of inflammatory markers in their blood. It’s a problem that could increase a person’s risk of poor health and even death.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Equality#Dei
Massage Mag.com

6 Tools for Your Self-Care Toolbox

As massage therapists, we are excellent at helping others navigate through pain and reach optimal musculoskeletal functioning— but do we really taking care of ourselves as much as we care for our clients? Each year we take continuing education to add to our toolbox to care for others, so how about we add to our toolbox to care for self, starting today?
HEALTH
Footwear News

Inside the Sustainability Playbooks for Industry Leaders Walmart and Rothy’s

For many retailers, sustainability is more than a buzzword. These days, it’s essentially a prerequisite for any company looking to win over the increasingly eco-minded consumer. At a featured session at NRF’s Big Show on Sunday, sustainability leaders from Walmart and Rothy’s discussed their tips for creating and seeing through sustainability goals for a company. While both are vastly different in terms of size and focus — Rothy’s is a sustainable footwear company that launched in 2015 — both offered perspectives regarding how to approach one of the most important business topics of 2022. In 2020, Walmart announced a new goal to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Ending religion lessons in schools leads to overall decline in belief but not morals

Losing My Religion was one of the defining songs of my youth, thanks to REM. Rather more importantly (unless you care a lot about teenage angst) our collective loss of belief matters hugely for how society has evolved. When I was born, twice as many of us were Christians as had no religion. Today, more of us are atheists than Christians and it appears only slightly over half of British Christians believe in God. We see a similar picture across Europe, even if globally religion is in less of a retreat.
EDUCATION
Law.com

Law as a Tool for Social Change

T. Andrew Brown, President of the New York State Bar Association, writes: It is our duty to continually strive to make the world a more just place and that mandate includes working to change laws that do not serve justice. At a time when the furor caused by the murder...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
verticalmag.com

Is the pilot gender balance changing in the helicopter long line world?

Estimated reading time 17 minutes, 57 seconds. When I went through Volo Mission’s 20-hour long line course four years ago, my experience wasn’t unique. I passed through all of the predictable stages of learning this supremely challenging skill: Shock. Anger. Bargaining. Depression. And finally elation, once everything started to click. I know from speaking with my classmates and others who have been through the course that we were all feeling pretty much the same things.
AFGHANISTAN
doorcountydailynews.com

Three's company for Omicron

The United States as a whole has seen an uptick in the amount of COVID-19 cases and a study conducted by Discovery Ltd shows that the Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness against the Omicron variant may be less effective. When testing the theory, results came back that the vaccine was only 33% effective against the Omicron variant compared to that of 80% effective against the Delta variant. With this news coming out people everywhere are being encouraged to get their booster shots as scientists say there is proof that a third dose of the vaccine can improve effectiveness in terms of fighting off COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
martechseries.com

CreativeX and Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Empower Brands to Measure and Manage Their Commitment to Diversity Through Advertising

Partnership provides brands with a global view of how people are shown in different environments across all their advertising and consultancy from the leading experts in representation in media. CreativeX, a software company that powers creative decision-making globally for top consumer brands, announced today it has partnered with the Geena...
EDUCATION
mit.edu

Assignments Are Critical Tools to Achieve Workplace Gender Equity

Facing unprecedented levels of employee burnout and historic quit rates, how can companies lead with a model that attracts and retains talent? This period of transition, and the lessons learned from the pandemic, offer organizations a unique opportunity to improve and refine their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies.1 It is imperative that leaders consider the landscape of work assignments at their companies as a foundation for greater workforce equity.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nprillinois.org

John Freml explains gender and how it changes | Community Voices

John Freml is an instructor of Women’s and Gender Studies at Lincoln Land Community College. He has a masters degree in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies from the University of Cincinnati. He spoke to Community Voices about the topic of gender and explained how it is often confused by a person’s sex. He also shared his thoughts on how to be a better advocate for the LGBTQ community and how to talk to children about gender and inclusivity.
SOCIETY
PLANetizen

Measuring and Mapping Change Around the Atlanta BeltLine

Josh Green shares news of an interactive data mapping tool published online by the Atlanta Beltline in partnership with Neighborhood Nexus. Atlanta BeltLine has published two maps—the Investment Data Explorer and the Demographic Data Explorer. Together, according to Green, the maps are "convenient means of keeping tabs on changes brought, in part, by one of America’s most ambitious urban redevelopment projects."
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Why Quitting Smoking Might Be a Bit Tougher for Women

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Quitting smoking is a daunting challenge for anyone, but a new international study suggests that women may struggle more than men to kick the habit. Women were less likely than men to be successful on their first day of trying to quit, a critical predictor of long-term success, researchers found, although the team also discovered that larger warning labels on cigarette packs might change that. ...
HEALTH
martechseries.com

Appcast Launches Gender Bias Decoder, A Free Tool to Support the Removal of Unconscious Gender Bias in Job Ads and Improve Recruitment Efforts

Aimed at optimizing job ad performance, the tool instantly identifies gender-coded words and suggests gender-neutral language to help attract top talent. Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced the launch of its Gender Bias Decoder, an intuitive online tool that helps hiring organizations eliminate unconscious gender bias in their job ads, develop more inclusive hiring processes and increase the overall volume of quality job applications. Leveraging an academic study done by the University of Waterloo and Duke University, the Decoder, created by a team of linguists and data experts, detects and identifies gender-biased terms in job ads, highlights them and suggests alternative words where possible.
INTERNET
World Bank Blogs

Gender Equality and Development +10: Looking back to spring forward

Believe it or not, 2012 was TEN years ago. Back then one of us had a toddler at home, the other was expecting, and the World Bank Group (WBG) was launching its seminal publication, the World Development Report 2012: Gender Equality and Development (WDR2012). We can tell that ten years is a long time just by looking at our kids. Ten years means that we have gone from worrying about the timing of feedings to worrying about screen time. But what about the WDR2012? What has ten years meant for it?
SOCIETY
Accountancy Age

Accounting industry must take “proactive” approach towards gender equality

Senior figures claim that a number of new diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) initiatives are helping the accounting industry improve gender equality. According to Sharon Spice, global marketing, brand and belonging director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), the industry is being “very proactive” in closing the gap.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Recruitment in financial services hits pre-pandemic levels, report finds

Recruitment in the City of London’s financial district hit levels not seen since before the pandemic in the final three months of 2021, according to new data.There was a 40% increase in the number of jobs available in the City in the final three months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2019 and a 118% jump when compared with the end of 2020 as the UK was in lockdown and under restrictions.Global professional services recruiter Morgan McKinley found that financial workers were also keen to look for new opportunities, with a 34% increase in job seekers compared to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy