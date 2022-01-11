Three Tools to Measure Gender Equality at Your Company and Drive Change

The United States as a whole has seen an uptick in the amount of COVID-19 cases and a study conducted by Discovery Ltd shows that the Pfizer vaccine's effectiveness against the Omicron variant may be less effective. When testing the theory, results came back that the vaccine was only 33% effective against the Omicron variant compared to that of 80% effective against the Delta variant. With this news coming out people everywhere are being encouraged to get their booster shots as scientists say there is proof that a third dose of the vaccine can improve effectiveness in terms of fighting off COVID-19 infection.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO