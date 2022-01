If there is one thing that you can be sure of when it comes to Disney, it is that there will always be a ton of great merchandise you can purchase. And if there is a special event, there will be merchandise themed specifically to that event. Right now, Disney is celebrating the International Festival of the Arts at EPCOT, and not only are there a number of food booths where you can buy limited-time eats, sweets, and drinks, but there is also a lot of merchandise that Disney has released for the Festival.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO