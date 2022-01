For Dodgers fans, one of the most oft-asked questions when it comes to the 2022 season is what’s going to happen with pitcher Trevor Bauer. The right-hander is entering the second year of a 3-year, $102 million deal but missed the entire second half of last season after allegations of sexual assault forced MLB to put the 30-year-old on paid administrative leave.

