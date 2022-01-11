ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

At 3.1 CAGR, Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size to Reach $284.05 Billion by 2026

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Rise in usage of smart mobile phones, increase in usage of smart wireless accessories, and technological advancements of OTGs and wireless attachment coupled with advancement in gaming accessories have boosted the growth of the global mobile phone accessories market. However, surge in penetration of counterfeit products and trade war between the...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Embolization Market Size Is Projected to Reach US$ 2,468.7 Million at a CAGR of 8.1%% By 2027 | GenScript Biotech Corporation, Merck KGaA, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Syngene,

Global Embolization Market Players Focus on Approval and Launch of New Products. Global Embolization Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,468.7 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2021-2028), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Healthcare cloud infrastructure market size to reach $142 billion by 2028

The global healthcare cloud infrastructure market size is expected to reach $142 billion by 2028, according to ResearchAndMarkets. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growing trend of healthcare digitalization, rising expenditures, overburdened health systems, rising traffic on the network, growing...
MARKETS
The Press

Global Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Protective Eyewear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Identity Verification Market projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 16.6%

According to a new market research report "Identity Verification Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Non-Biometric and Biometric), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, and Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global identity verification market size to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2021 to USD 18.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to 2026 to Reach $50.2 Billion

According to the new market research report "Hydraulic Fracturing Market by Well Type (Horizontal Well, and Vertical Well), Technology (Plug and Perf, and Sliding Sleeve), Application (Shale gas, Tight Oil, and Tight gas), and Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026″ The hydraulic fracturing market is projected to reach USD 50.2 billion by 2026. The hydraulic fracturing market size will grow to USD 50.2 billion by 2026 from USD 34.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The rising primary energy demand and increasing shale gas exploration & production activities in US is the driving factors for the hydraulic fracturing market, globally.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Genetic Testing Market Size Worth USD 30 Billion | 10.30% CAGR by 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the genetic testing market size is projected to reach USD 30.10 Billion at CAGR of 10.30% by 2027. Thalassemia is one of the most burdensome and prevalent genetic disorders worldwide, proving to be a massive health concern. This will be a major growth booster for the genetic testing market in the following years. The escalating demand in oncology combined with the surging use of genetic tests in clinical care will also foster the market share during the projection timeline. Rising preference for personalized medicines can be another salient reason for the strong growth of the genetic testing industry.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 30,212.53 Million by 2027 at 12.38% CAGR

Healthcare consultancy services help healthcare organizations manage their internal work structures more effectively. The fundamental goal of a healthcare facility such as a hospital is to provide public healthcare. As per MRFR, the healthcare consulting services market is estimated to cross USD 30,212.53 million at a CAGR of 12.38% by 2027.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Allied Market Research#Download Sample Report
Medagadget.com

3D Bioprinting Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2028 at 15.8% CAGR, says Market Research Future (MRFR)

The 3D bioprinting market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028 at 15.8% CAGR says Market Research Future (MRFR). 3D bioprinting is first and foremost a healthcare-based technology that is evolving rapidly to become a multibillion-dollar industry. In simple terms, a biological 3D printer creates simple human tissue structures under controlled laboratory conditions.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Rental Car Insurance Market is ready to Grow Globally with Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2021 to 2026

The Rental Car Insurance Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Fintech Insurance market size to showcase lucrative growth trends over 2021-2026 | Lemonade, Singlife, Metromile

Latest update report on Fintech Insurance Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Fintech Insurance industry. With the classified Fintech Insurance market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Fintech Insurance has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Fintech Insurance market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Fintech Insurance market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Fintech Insurance market trends and historic achievements.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

IoT in Transportation Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants AT&T, Google, Huawei

The IoT in Transportation research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the IoT in Transportation research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Biotech Modified Agro Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026: KWS SAAT, Vilmorin, Rubicon

The Biotech Modified Agro Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

IoT Cloud Platform Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | PTC, General Electric, IBM

The IoT Cloud Platform research report combines vital data incorporating the competitive landscape, global, regional, and country-specific market size, market growth analysis, market share, recent developments, and market growth in segmentation. Furthermore, the IoT Cloud Platform research report offers information and thoughtful facts like share, revenue, historical data, and global market share. It also highlights vital aspects like opportunities, driving, product scope, market overview, and driving force.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Patient Registry Software Market Tipped for Strong Growth Track || Top Players - FIGmd, Global Vision Technologies, Image Trend

Market Intellix (MI) published a new report, titled, "Patient Registry Software Market." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Vegan Food Market To See Strong Growth of $31.4 billion in Forecast Period | CAGR 10.5%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, " Vegan Food Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the Vegan Food market size was valued at $14.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $31.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Automotive Semiconductor Market Registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030

The global automotive semiconductor market was valued at $37.99 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $113.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030. Semiconductors are special type of electronic components that possess the property to transfer electricity through them under certain conditions. Semiconductors...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Automotive Antifreeze Market Registering a CAGR of 7.9% for the forecast period 2020-2027

Antifreeze is an additive that helps manage the temperature of a vehicle's engine by reducing freezing point and increasing the boiling point of the cooling system. It can be developed from either organic acid, inorganic salts, and azoles or a combination of all three. It prevents rigid enclosures from bursting due to expansion from freezing. Earlier, methanol was the major ingredient for engine coolant as antifreeze and was widely used in windshield fluids, but later its use gradually declined due to need of frequent replacement and corrosion of the metals, especially aluminum, used in the engine and cooling systems. Methanol-based antifreeze is substituted by an antifreeze with ethylene glycol as the major ingredient, which possesses less volatility and requires less replacements.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Organic Snacks Market Estimated to Attain $24,035.2 Million By 2025 | CAGR 13.6%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organic Snacks Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Generation: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, "the global organic snacks market was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025. Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Organic snacks are food prepared using ingredients that comply with the standards of organic farming. Organic food is also Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free and are free of artificial additives and can be better digested by the human body. It includes snacks such as potato chips, corn chips, tortilla chips, and bakery products such as bagel, biscuits, doughnuts, cheese snacks, nut bars, pretzels, crackers, pita chips, and confectionery such as chocolates, candies, candy bars, and other snacks. As consumers tastes have expanded in an increasingly globalized world, many consumers are experimenting with organic foods to satiate their desire for unique taste experience and to align with their increased focus on healthy lifestyles. As a result, organic foods have gained a lot of popularity over the last decade as they are considered safe and a rather healthy option by many consumers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy