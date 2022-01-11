Build-A-Bear Rallies After Raising its 2021 Guidance

Hologic Inc. shares HOLX, +3.66% rose 2.3% Monday in a falling market, after the medical technology company raised its fiscal first-quarter revenue guidance. Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic said it now expects revenue of about $1.471 billion, up from a range of $1.100 billion to $1.150 billion offered in November. "We expect to report a very strong start to fiscal 2022 across-the-board, with first quarter revenue well above our guidance," Chief Executive Steve MacMillan said in a statement. The diagnostics division was boosted by demand for COVID-19 testing, while its Breast and Skeletal Health and Surgical businesses all grew more than 8%, he said. "In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, compared to our 5% to 7% long-term growth target," he added. The company is expecting adjusted per-share earnings to be "significantly higher" than the guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 offered in November. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $1.26 and revenue of $1.159 billion. "While we believe that the strong F1Q22 results were largely expected given the surge in COVID cases, we are encouraged by the continued strong growth of HOLX's base business," Needham analyst Mike Matson wrote in a note to clients. Matson said he would hold off until actual earnings -- expected Feb. 2 -- before updating his model. The analyst rates the stock a hold. Shares are down 11.6% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO