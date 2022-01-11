ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Build-A-Bear Rallies After Raising its 2021 Guidance

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW ) shares jumped nearly 7% in early trading on Tuesday after it raised its 2021 guidance. For the 52 weeks ending January 29, the toy company told investors it expects...

za.investing.com

investing.com

S&P 500 Slides as Tech Rally Fizzles

Investing.com – The S&P 500 closed lower Thursday, as selling in tech stocks resumed following a rebound earlier this week. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.5%, or 174 points, the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. Meta, formerly Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ), Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL...
Seekingalpha.com

Infosys delivers 7% sequential growth in Q3; raises FY22 revenue guidance

Infosys (INFY +3.2%) is trading in green after topping Q3 estimates and raising revenue guidance for FY22. The IT firm delivered a strong quarterly performance, with a 7% sequential growth and a year-on-year growth of 21.5% in constant currency. The company says that growth remained broad-based and deal momentum robust,...
Forbes

Will Citigroup Stock Continue Its Rally After Earnings?

Citigroup Inc (C) is gearing up for its fourth-quarter earnings report, due out before the open on Friday, Jan. 14, in which analysts expect profits of $1.39 per share. Though the stock is flat today — pulling back from previous gains — C has been rallying on the charts lately, finishing higher after six of its last seven trading sessions. During this time, the stock has continuously broken above a multitude of short-term moving averages, including former pressure at the 20-day trendline.
investing.com

This Micro-Cap Stock Rallied 20% on Thursday; Brokerage Sets TP at 377% Upside

Investing.com -- Shares of the leading shrimp processing and exporting company Coastal Corporation (NS: COAS ) rallied 19.99% to Rs 388.3 apiece, hitting the upper circuit and lodged a fresh 52-week high at this price. The micro-cap stock has rallied 81.5% in the past year, far outperforming the 20-scrip BSE...
franchising.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Again Raises Guidance for Expected Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

ST. LOUIS - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Jan. 11, 2022 - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) updated its financial guidance for the 2021 fiscal year in advance of its participation at the ICR Conference 2022. The Company believes that its projected results reflect continued progress in its strategic initiatives including the acceleration of its digital transformation, the rapid evolution of its omnichannel capabilities and the ability to leverage its financial strength to drive profitable growth. The Company expects its fiscal 2021 results to reflect the highest profitability in its nearly 25-year history.
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics offers above-consensus guidance for Q4, raises 2022 outlook

Quest Diagnostics Inc. offered guidance for the fourth quarter and full year on Wednesday that exceeded Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for COVID-19 testing services. The company is now expecting per-share earnings of $3.12 and adjusted EPS of $3.33, ahead of the $3.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue is expected to come to about $2.74 billion, ahead of the $2.56 billion FactSet consensus. For the full year, Quest is expecting EPS of $15.55 and adjusted EPS of $14.24, ahead of the $13.86 FactSet consensus. It expects revenue to come to about $10.79 billion, ahead of the $10.59 billion FactSet consensus. Looking ahead to 2022, Quest is expecting to exceed its own EPS guidance for adjusted EPS of $8.00, driven by COVID testing and growth in its base business, which will weigh against inflationary pressure and investments for growth. The company will report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 3. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 25% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
Seeking Alpha

Danaher raises Q4 core revenue guidance ahead of conference

Ahead of J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference presentation, Danaher (NYSE:DHR) +1.3% expects Q4 core revenue growth to be above the Company's previously announced guidance. Q4 estimated revenues increased at a high-teens to low-twenties percent range year-over-year, with estimated non-GAAP core revenue growth in the high-teens percent range. Mr. Blair stated, "Our...
MarketWatch

Hologic shares rise in falling market after company raises its revenue guidance

Hologic Inc. shares HOLX, +3.66% rose 2.3% Monday in a falling market, after the medical technology company raised its fiscal first-quarter revenue guidance. Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic said it now expects revenue of about $1.471 billion, up from a range of $1.100 billion to $1.150 billion offered in November. "We expect to report a very strong start to fiscal 2022 across-the-board, with first quarter revenue well above our guidance," Chief Executive Steve MacMillan said in a statement. The diagnostics division was boosted by demand for COVID-19 testing, while its Breast and Skeletal Health and Surgical businesses all grew more than 8%, he said. "In total, we estimate organic growth excluding COVID benefits of 9.0% in constant currency for our first quarter, compared to our 5% to 7% long-term growth target," he added. The company is expecting adjusted per-share earnings to be "significantly higher" than the guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 offered in November. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $1.26 and revenue of $1.159 billion. "While we believe that the strong F1Q22 results were largely expected given the surge in COVID cases, we are encouraged by the continued strong growth of HOLX's base business," Needham analyst Mike Matson wrote in a note to clients. Matson said he would hold off until actual earnings -- expected Feb. 2 -- before updating his model. The analyst rates the stock a hold. Shares are down 11.6% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
chainstoreage.com

American Eagle Outfitters ups guidance; raises revenue, operating income goals

American Eagle Outfitters is starting the new year with plenty of momentum. The apparel retailer raised its 2023 financial targets, saying it’s on track to reach its fiscal 2023 operating income and margin targets two years earlier than scheduled. Citing strong holiday sales, American Eagle expects record fourth quarter revenue with growth in the mid-to-high teens compared to the year-ago period, and up in the mid-teens from the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million including approximately $80 million in higher freight costs, due to supply chain disruptions.
sgbonline.com

Solo Brands Raises Full-Year 2021 Revenue And EBITDA Guidance

Solo Brands Inc announced updated guidance for fiscal 2021 in anticipation of management’s appearance at the 2022 ICR conference. “We are thrilled about our anticipated fourth-quarter results and, as a result, we are raising our full year 2021 revenue guidance to a range of $400 million to $402 million, well above the high-end of our previous guidance. We delivered tremendous growth and profitability in 2021 with triple-digit organic revenue growth reflecting strong consumer demand across brands despite unprecedented challenges and an uncertain environment. In addition, we added three unique and exciting brands that will aid in our mission to bring lasting memories to people across the world,” said Solo Brands CEO John Merris. “We expect to continue to generate strong organic revenue growth in the years ahead as we execute on our direct-to-consumer model.”
sgbonline.com

Caleres Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Per Share Guidance

Caleres announced that it’s raising its previously issued earnings per share outlook for fiscal year ending January 29, 2022. “We are encouraged by the positive momentum across our underlying business quarter-to-date and as a result are raising our expectations for fiscal year 2021,” said Diane Sullivan, chairman and chief executive officer. “I want to thank our global associates for their hard work and dedication throughout 2021 and for working to capitalize on the opportunities in this dynamic marketplace to close the year in a record manner. We remain laser-focused on our strategic priorities and look forward to providing an update on our progress when we report our fourth quarter and full-year results in March.”
Seeking Alpha

CVS Health raises FY21 guidance

Ahead of its investor conference, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) raised its full year 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance range to $5.87 to $5.92 from $5.50 to $5.61. The company also raised its FY21 Adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.33 to $8.38 from at least $8.00 vs. $8.04 consensus. The...
investing.com

Eye On Amazon, Tesla After Targets Raised

Morgan Stanley raised its target price for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to 4200 from 4000. The 4-Hour chart shows where the target price is in relation to where AMZN has been trading lately-about $1000/share and 30% beneath the target. The chart also shows that for the past 9 months, AMZN has been traversing a wide range between 3100-3200 on the low side and 3650-3750 on the high side.
MarketWatch

American Airlines shares jump 2.2% premarket after airline raises its Q4 guidance

American Airlines Group Inc. shares AAL, +1.22% jumped 2.2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the airline updated its fourth-quarter guidance to reflect a less bad than expected performance. American said it now expects revenue to be down about 17% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, before the start of the pandemic, better than previous guidance of down 20%. The company flew 61.1 billion total available seat miles in the quarter, down 13% versus the prior guidance of down 11% to 13%. The company expects cost per available seat mile, or CASM, a measurement of efficiency, to be up 13% to 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with earlier guidance of up 8% to 10%. "This change versus previous guidance is mainly due to lower capacity, the Company's fourth quarter holiday operational incentive program, and a write down of excess spare parts inventory," the company said in a regulatory filing. It expects its liquidity to stand at about $15.8 billion at quarter end. Shares have gained 25% in the last 12 months, while the U.S. Global JETS ETF.
MarketWatch

Albertsons beats expectations, raises guidance

Albertsons Cos. Inc. shares jumped 5.6% in Tuesday premarket trading after the grocer reported fiscal third-quarter results that beat the Street and raised its full-year outlook. Net income totaled $424.5 million, or 74 cents per share, up from $123.7 million, or 20 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 61 cents. Revenue of $16.728 billion was up from $15.409 billion last year also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $16.378 billion. Identical sales rose 5.2%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for 1.4% growth. Albertsons now expects full-year identical sales in the range of a 0.8% decline to a 1.2% decline, versus previous guidance for a decrease of 2.5% to 3.5%. And adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.90 to $2.95, up from $2.50 to $2.60. The FactSet consensus is for an identical sales decline of 2.5% and EPS of $2.63. Albertsons stock has soared 90.5% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 23%.
ShareCast

Clarkson raises profits guidance again to at least £69m

In a short trading statement released on Friday, the company said it now expected said it expected to report underlying profit annual of at least £69m, driven by its broking and financial divisions. Shipping rates have soared on surging demand for containers after disruption from the Covid pandemic. The...
