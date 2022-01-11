ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Leslie Frazier is favorite to land Bears' head coach opening

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is set to be interviewed by the Chicago Bears regarding their recently opened head coaching position.

On Monday, the Bears fired their prior coach Matt Nagy. That came after a 6-11 season in Chicago.

Now on the search for a new coach (and general manager), Frazier’s interview with the Bears had long been expected. A report in December had already connected Frazier to Chicago.

But it appears that Frazier is the front runner as well.

According to Pro Football Focus, Frazier has the best odds of landing the Bears job:

If hired, it would be Frazier’s second gig as a bench boss.

Formerly the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Frazier put up a 21-32-1 record with the team from 2010 to 2013. However, that did include one 10-6 season and a playoff berth.

The coach also has his connections to Chicago. He previously was a member of the Bears’ famous 1985 team.

Last offseason, Frazier did interview for vacant head coaching jobs, including with the Houston Texans, but was not hired.

Stay tuned to Bills Wire throughout the winter as we will provide all updates regarding Buffalo assistants and front-office members that are connected to other NFL teams.

