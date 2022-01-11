ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NFL legend John Madden honored by Congress

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lnbah_0dik5hYt00

Congress paid tribute to NFL legend John Madden. Bay Area Congressman Eric Swalwell is leading a special "order hour" on the House floor to honor the late sports legend.

RELATED: John Madden, legendary football coach, broadcaster and video-game icon, dies at 85

Swalwell, along with Congressman Rodney Davis, Congressman Jim Costa, and Congressman Jerry McNerney will each paid tribute to Madden on the Floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday.

RELATED: Public memorial service for Raiders great John Madden to take place on Feb. 15 in Oakland

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, leading them to a Super Bowl title.

He grew up in the Bay Area and lived in Pleasanton, which is in Swalwell's congressional district.

Madden died in late December at his home in the East Bay. He was 85.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

One time for John Madden

NBC Sports Predictor: Play SN7 for a chance to win $1,000,000. Download the app today and play for FREE!. Remember in high school playing an unhealthy amount of beer pong games? A lot of times you would be on a roll and call “For Fire.” That is basically what has been happening here this last month. Thank God the regular season is over.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Mcnerney
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Jim Costa
The Spun

ESPN Names Worst Starting Quarterback In NFL Playoffs

It’s nearly impossible to win a Super Bowl in today’s NFL without a great quarterback. With that said, ESPN has ranked every starting quarterback in this year’s playoffs. Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are at the top of the list, which obviously isn’t a huge...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#House#Swalwell#The Oakland Raiders
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think. One ESPN writer — who’s spent a lot of time covering Tom Brady — thinks that the end is much closer for the 44-year-old QB. In an article featuring playoff predictions from different ESPN analysts, writers and personalities, Wickersham shared that he’s got a feeling that this playoff run will be the final one for TB12. “We know that the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will retire. But I think Tom Brady will, too,” Wickersham said. Wickersham couched the claim by saying it’s “just a hunch.” Still, given that Wickerhsam released a 500-plus-page book...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

The Player With the Most Super Bowl Rings

There have been 55 Super Bowls. Of the NFL’s 32 teams, 20 have won Super Bowls. Another 14 have won more than one. At this point, two teams have won six–the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. That makes the odds fairly poor for an NFL player to have a Super Bowl ring. Encrusted with […]
NFL
The Spun

Report: Jerry Jones Knows Who He Would Hire To Replace Mike McCarthy

Jerry Jones already has a replacement coach in mind for Mike McCarthy if the Cowboys fail to meet postseason expectations. No pressure, Mike. Jones has said already that it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Cowboys this postseason. That’s a tall order for a team that hasn’t even played in the Super Bowl since 1996. And don’t forget the Cowboys will most likely have to get past teams like the Buccaneers and Packers to even reach the Super Bowl, and that’ll only be possible if they beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Nick Bosa’s Honest Admission About Cowboys

Earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa had a bold comment about the Dallas Cowboys offensive line. “They are definitely beatable,” Bosa said. “There’s tape on them getting beat and we’re trying to do the same but they’ve definitely been in and out of the lineup this year and the past years so just game plan is to make them work.”
NFL
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
49K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy