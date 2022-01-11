ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BofA cuts Mexico 2022 GDP outlook to 1.5%

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Jan 11 (Reuters) - BofA Securities on Tuesday slashed its 2022 forecast for Mexican gross domestic product growth to 1.5% from 2.5% previously, citing weaker-than-expected domestic economic activity, underlining concerns about the recovery in Mexico.

BofA said it had set its Mexico growth forecast well below the 2.8% consensus due to a "conservative policy mix, high uncertainty and low growth expectations", highlighting the COVID-19 situation in the country as well.

"Low growth is taking place despite strong US growth, which is helping the Mexican economy through trade and remittances," said Carlos Capistran, Canada and Mexico Economist at BofA Securities.

The forecast compares with the 2.77% growth predicted by the Mexican central bank's latest monthly poll of analysts.

Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico's economy shrank by some 8.5% in 2020, and the latest estimates suggest it fell well short of recovering all the lost ground last year.

Separately, Mexico's national statistics agency said Mexican industrial output fell 0.1% in November compared to the previous month and grew 1.6% in comparison with November 2020.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Senior ECB official: rate rise too soon could choke recovery

A senior European Central Bank official says that raising interest rates prematurely could “choke off the recovery,” comments that come as inflation in the 19-nation euro area has hit a record rate.The European Union s statistical office said Jan. 7 that the annual inflation rate rose to 5% in December — the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the previous record of 4.9% from November.That compounded pressure for the ECB to act on inflation since it has kept interest rates ultra-low to stimulate an economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic. At present,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Gross Domestic Product#Bofa#Canada#Mexican#Bofa Securities
Reuters

Milk for dollars helps Venezuela's ranchers weather economic woes

BARINAS, Venezuela, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Cattle ranchers in Barinas state, one of Venezuela's main agricultural regions, milk their herds in the small hours each morning before selling the milk in dollars to make ends meet, as a lack of credit worsens a long-running economic crisis. Venezuela's agriculture industry has...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish finance minister sees single-digit inflation by mid-2023

ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate will be in single digits by the time presidential and parliamentary elections set for mid-2023 are held, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Saturday. Inflation hit a 19-year high of 36% in December after the central bank slashed interest rates under...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

The risk of recession is looming for Germany after Europe’s biggest economy shrank at the end of 2021 and as it faces a bumpy start to this year, with the rapid spread of COVID-19's omicron variant deterring people from shopping and travel and supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturers. Output in Germany fell by between 0.5% and 1% in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency Destatis said Friday. Forecasts are also shaky for the first three months of 2022, and two straight quarters of falling output would leave Germany in recession, according to one commonly used definition. Germany...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

277K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy