Mindfulness Plus Brain Stimulation May Ease Chronic Migraine

 5 days ago
Mindfulness Plus Brain Stimulation May Ease Chronic Migraine. TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022...

Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Beneficial in Migraine

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A migraine-specific adaptation of the Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) program does not improve headache-related impairment among patients with migraine, but does result in reduced headache frequency and improved psychological functioning, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine.
