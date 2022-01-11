Triple Ring Technologies and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution collaborate on microplastic sensing in water with EPA grant
NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Ring Technologies and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) are collaborating to fill an unmet need in environmental sensing – providing a fieldable, portable microplastic sensor that quantifies the number of plastic particles in water. A comprehensive understanding of microplastic pollution is significantly hampered...www.thepress.net
Comments / 0