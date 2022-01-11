ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Triple Ring Technologies and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution collaborate on microplastic sensing in water with EPA grant

By Triple Ring Technologies
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Ring Technologies and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) are collaborating to fill an unmet need in environmental sensing – providing a fieldable, portable microplastic sensor that quantifies the number of plastic particles in water. A comprehensive understanding of microplastic pollution is significantly hampered...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Asia Media

Mona Jarrahi honored by international Institution of Engineering and Technology

Mona Jarrahi, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been awarded the 2021 A F Harvey engineering research prize from the Institution of Engineering and Technology. Jarrahi is the first faculty from a U.S. public university to receive the global organization’s most valuable prize of approximately $465,829.
HOUSING
Newswise

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution selected as finalist for Governors Island Climate Solutions Center

Newswise — Woods Hole, MA (January 11, 2022) – Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI, a global leader in ocean research and exploration, is partnering with two teams selected as finalists in the development of the new Governors Island Climate Solutions Center in New York City. The announcement was recently made by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and The Trust for Governors Island.
SCIENCE
fresnostatenews.com

California Water Institute releases water management report

The California Water Institute published a report explaining how the first groundwater sustainability agencies were created and the organizational and governance challenges they navigated. A three-bill legislative package referred to as the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act created a fundamental change in the governance of California’s groundwater. The act requires, with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
fox5dc.com

UMD studies microplastics in water

A new study launching this month is going to track plastics moving through the Maryland waterways. University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Associate Professor Jamie Pierson joined Fox 5 DC to share more.
MARYLAND STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Panhandle Runs on Water: Technology conserving water

BORGER, Texas (KVII) — The city of Borger is turning to an online platform to help conserve a precious resource. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water ABC 7 News shows how tracking technology can help control water use and overuse. “Water is a commodity the city of...
BORGER, TX
Phys.org

Scientists from minority-serving institutions are underrepresented in grant peer review

While numerous studies have described the funding discrepancies faced by scientists at minority-serving institutions (MSIs), there is a relative paucity of information available about MSI-based scientists' participation in grant review, the process used by research funders to allocate their budgets. A new article from the American Institute of Biological Sciences (AIBS) sheds further light on grant review and the factors that underlie scientists' ability to participate in it.
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

NOAA Research Crews Measure Air Quality Levels In Marshall Fire Burn Areas

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have teamed up with Boulder County Health to help analyze air quality following the historic fire. While scientists say initial results were not alarming, there are some caveats. The air quality will likely change with the weather. (credit: CBS) For now? “I basically want to convey good news,” said Carsten Warneke, a research scientist with the NOAA chemical sciences laboratory, “I’ll give an example, so we drove through one of the neighborhoods and we did see some signal from some smoke of course but the biggest signal was actually a car that was...
LOUISVILLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Water Research#New Technologies#Triple Ring Technologies#Sbir#Triple Ring
Cornell University

Startup granted EPA registration for disinfectant system

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted Sterifre Medical, Inc. registration to begin commercial deployment of the company’s novel, automated device disinfectant system – which could help combat COVID-19 and other pathogens in health care settings. The company is a graduate of Cornell’s Kevin M. McGovern Center...
BUSINESS
ncadvertiser.com

Water In Energy Conference highlights industry collaboration, cooperation

Innovation is at the heart of the oil and gas industry, especially here in the Permian Basin, and no sector has been as dynamic over the last few years as water management. As the president of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, I know how important water use has been for operators and that responsible water use is vital to the growth and development of our industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kansas Reflector

What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jessica Heiges is a PhD candidate in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at the University of California, Berkeley. Kate O’Neill is a professor of Global Environmental […] The post What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ENVIRONMENT
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
natureworldnews.com

11 Strangest Ocean Creatures That Washed Ashore this Year

The world's oceans seem to have managed to find its way back to the shallows regardless of its vastness, carrying with it its very distinct, even weird, organisms ashore. Live Science was able to enumerate 11 of the strange ocean creatures that washed ashore this year of 2021. Sailor jellyfish...
WILDLIFE
People

Baby Dinosaur Discovered Coiled Inside 70-Million-Year-Old Fossilized Egg

A 70-million-year-old fossilized dinosaur egg discovered in China is giving scientist the opportunity to study dinosaur incubation. Nicknamed Baby Yingliang — after the Chinese museum where it was discovered — the fossil preserves the embryonic skeleton of an oviraptorid dinosaur and shows the baby dinosaur curled up perfectly inside, CNN reported.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Is a $22bn giant magnet the ‘holy grail’ of clean energy?

At a certain point, even language fails to fully capture all the wild and wondrous things going on inside ITER, a 23,000-tonne, 35-nation nuclear experiment under construction in France.You could describe ITER – massive as it is – as a miniature. A manmade mini-star on Earth. At its core, plasma will be heated to 150 million degrees Celsius, 10 times the temperature of the core of the sun, hot enough to melt diamonds and rotating faster than the speed of sound, causing hydrogen ions to fuse and release massive amounts of energy.You could describe ITER – hi-tech as it is – as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
32K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy