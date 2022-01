The House committee leading the investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 today sent subpoenas to Meta Platforms Inc., Google LLC, Twitter Inc. and Reddit Inc. Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, chairman of the committee, said the four companies involved had been contacted before but nothing had come of that. He added that sending the four subpoenas should now ensure that the committee gets its answers. Each company has been asked to provide documents to assess just what role they played in enabling the chaos at the Capitol and how they were used to execute the event.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO