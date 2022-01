Physical therapist Allison Bloom led a fall prevention program at the Norfolk Senior Center on December 9. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 3 million older adults visit the emergency room each year for injuries resulting from a fall. Close to 300,000 of those falls result in hip fractures, and the potential adverse effects are numerous. Aside from prolonged immobility and related complications (such as blood clots and loss of muscle mass), about half of those who sustain hip fractures never regain the same levels of independence that they may have had before.

NORFOLK, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO