RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The family of a Riverside County employee who died after contracting COVID-19 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county. (credit: V. James DeSimone Law) Michael Haywood worked for Riverside County’s flood control district. He was diabetic, had a respiratory condition, and was a two-time cancer survivor, and his widow claims his bosses knew he was at high risk. According to the lawsuit filed by Elizabeth Haywood, her late husband’s supervisors denied his repeated requests to work from home, then failed to require his coworkers wear masks as a safety precaution. Michael Haywood was exposed to COVID at work in...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO