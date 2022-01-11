ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Set For March 25, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Nominations Announced. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG,...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
beverlypress.com

Golden Globe Awards held in Beverly Hills

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Jan. 9 announced the winners of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards from the Beverly Hilton. Winners included actors Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Rachel Zegler, Andrew Garfield and Jason Sudeikis. “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” “Encanto” and “Drive My Car” were...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheWrap

Producers Guild Postpones 32nd Awards to March 19 Due to Omicron Surge

Another day, another postponement in this strange awards season, once again disrupted by COVID-19. On Thursday, the Producers Guild of America announced that its 33rd annual awards event would be moving from Feb. 26 to March 19. It was the second organization to announce a new date Thursday, following the Critics Choice Association, which rescheduled its gala for March 13. Both ceremonies will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Iatse#The Beverly Hilton Hotel
southernillinoisnow.com

Despite Omicron, Screen Actors Guild Awards soldiering on

While notable big Hollywood events like the Grammy Awards have postponed their ceremonies, and others have cancelled red carpet premiere plans as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads, the Screen Actors Guild is apparently holding fast to its February date. The organization announced Thursday that the nominations for the 28th Annual...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Press

59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Nominations Announced

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced its final list of award nominations for the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards, honoring individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists that bring motion picture and television publicity campaigns to life. Winners will be revealed at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 25, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The announcement was made by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsTimes

Producers Guild Awards Pushed to March Over COVID-Concerns

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards is the latest event to be postponed amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, the Producers Guild of America has announced. The new ceremony will take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

‘Squid Game’ makes history with Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

LOS ANGELES — Squid Game” made history Wednesday morning as the first non-English-language TV series and the first Korean series to score a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award. The hit Netflix show, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is nominated for ensemble in a drama series alongside “The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
cbslocal.com

Critics Choice Awards Ceremony Set For March 13 After Being Postponed

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – MARCH 7: In this screengrab, Taye Diggs speaks at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association) LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony has been rescheduled for March 13...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Italian Studies,’ Animated ‘Belle,’ Docs ‘Who We Are,’ ‘A Cops And Robbers Story’ Open Arthouse: Betty White Tribute Set For Monday – Specialty Preview

Fathom Events presents Betty White: A Celebration in 1,529 locations nationwide, a one-day-only special event on Monday honoring the actress who died Dec. 31 just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The star-studded reflection on White’s life and career, which had already been set by filmmakers Steven Boettcher and Mike Trinklein to celebrate her centennial Jan. 17, will run three showtimes at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. As for weekend openings, a pair of solid documentaries and two dramas — about memory loss and global apocalypse by pink gas — debut in a frame where there isn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
trekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Nominated For Make-Up Guild Award

If it’s January that means award season is starting up again, with nominations being announced all month from various guilds and associations. And Star Trek: Discovery has picked up its first nomination of the year. Disco make-up recognized. The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild has announced their nominations...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

‘Iron Family’ Trailer; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Comedy Dynamics, Oscilloscope & Kino Lorber; Full Frame Festival Grant; Color Congress Launch – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first trailer and teaser scene from Patrick Longstreth’s documentary Iron Family, which is set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival. The Unstoppable Feature Documentary follows Jazmine Faries, a 32-year-old young woman with Down syndrome who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey. For the past five summers, her family has performed her original stage plays for a small audience in their town of Iron River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In this sixth season, we follow the creative process of writing, rehearsing, and performing the play. Family bonds between her...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Blackhouse Foundation Sets Sundance 2022 Schedule

The Blackhouse Foundation has set its programming for this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival. The programming will run from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, all taking place on Sundance’s virtual Main Street. “We are privileged to have a unique partnership with our returning sponsor Meta. Together, we are excited to host three exciting virtual activations,” said Blackhouse’s executive director Jenean Glover commented. “We are consciously inclusive in the delivery of transformative content to our audience of diverse creatives and digital festival-goers. As we pivot to a digital festival for the second year in a row, we are excited to scale our...
FESTIVAL
The Press

Geena Davis says she was treated differently after winning an Oscar

Geena Davis claims that she was treated differently by directors following her Oscar win. The 65-year-old star claimed the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1989 for her role as Muriel Pritchett in 'The Accidental Tourist' but admits that the success had its downsides as filmmakers had a different view of her after she landed the gong.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Variety

Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ With Special Tribute

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” paid special tribute to Bob Saget, who was the original host of the ABC comedy show in the ’90s, after the iconic comedian died suddenly last week at the age of 65. The tribute aired at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, exactly one week after Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla. In the full tribute, current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the emotional segment, which highlights some of Saget’s best moments emceeing the show. the longest-running host in the 2000s and early 2010s. Saget hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997,...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN, BET, TCM

UPDATED with latest: Networks are marshaling to set programming this month in tribute of Sidney Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist who died last week at age 94. OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will feature special programming this Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love. The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Who will host the 2022 Oscars?

It’s been a while since Hollywood’s biggest night had a host. The Oscars have been without an MC ever since Kevin Hart departed under a cloud ahead of the 2019 awards, but this year they’re shaking things up. The Academy confirmed earlier this week that this year’s show will indeed have a host but has not yet given any indication of who that might be. Naturally, this development has set tongues wagging across Los Angeles, sparking feverish speculation that the Academy has only encouraged. On Wednesday, they teasingly tweeted: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
32K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy