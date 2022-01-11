International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards Set For March 25, 2022 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) has announced its final list of award nominations for the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards, honoring individual publicists, unit still photographers and entertainment journalists that bring motion picture and television publicity campaigns to life. Winners will be revealed at a luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 25, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The announcement was made by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.
