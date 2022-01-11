ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

CDC Raises Travel Warning Level for Canada

By Michael B. Baker
businesstravelnews.com
 6 days ago

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week raised its travel warning level for Canada to Level 4, the highest level, at which the agency recommends avoiding travel due to high Covid-19 infection rates. Canada previously had...

www.businesstravelnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

The CDC Has Issued a New Warning for Cruise Ship Travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations for American travels considering taking a cruise. On December 30, the CDC moved cruise travel from Level 3 in its COVID-19 warning system to Level 4, its highest level. The advisory says travelers should "avoid cruise travel, regardless of...
TRAVEL
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Travel Warning#Canada#Travel Advisory#Zimbabwe#Cura Ao To Level 4#Canadians#Level 4 To
ClickOnDetroit.com

CDC issues travel warning as cruise industry deals with COVID surge

DETROIT – Cruise lines are in a crisis right now as almost every major ship at sea has reported COVID cases onboard. Some major cruise lines have cut trips short due to COVID. The CDC released a statement about how easily the virus can spread on cruise ships. “The...
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

CDC warns Americans against travel to Aruba over COVID concerns

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans against traveling to Aruba. The agency said that people who must travel to the southern Caribbean Sea island should make sure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before doing so. In addition, travelers should follow country recommendations or requirements,...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
Observer

CDC Adds Caribbean Destination to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The CDC just released its first travel advisory of the new year, and the health agency moved just one country to its highest COVID-19 Level 4 status. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the Caribbean island of Aruba from Level 3 up to Level 4, indicating a “Very High” coronavirus risk.
TRAVEL
BET

CDC Warns About Traveling To Aruba Due To COVID

COVID is surging all over the world and now the CDC is warning Americans not to travel to the Caribbean island of Aruba. According to CNN, Aruba has been labeled Level 4, a "very high level" of coronavirus risk due to the Omicron variant. Level 4 is considered 500 cases per 100,000 residents, who have registered with COVID in the past 28 days. Over 70% of Aruba’s population is fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Syracuse.com

CDC advises against travel to Canada because of Covid surge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Travel to Canada is being discouraged by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued an advisory Monday citing the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. The U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory, advising Americans to not travel to...
TRAVEL
FingerLakes1.com

CDC, State Department advise against American travel to Canada

The CDC is discouraging Americans from traveling to Canada. In an advisory issued Monday, the agency cited a rising number of COVID-19 cases north of the border. The US State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory, also discouraging travel to Canada. Both advisories say Americans should be fully vaccinated before considering visiting Canada. “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants,” the CDC warns.
WORLD
businesstravelnews.com

IATA: Air Travel Recovery Rate Slows in November

Domestic air travel in November declined slightly month over month, largely due to "strengthened travel restrictions in China," but that was outweighed by growth in international passenger demand as more markets reopened, according to the International Air Transportation Association. At least that was the scenario prior to the emergency of...
TRAVEL
The Independent

CDC advises Americans to ‘avoid’ travel to Canada given Covid case numbers

The US Centers for Disease Control on Monday advised Americans to “avoid” travel to Canada as coronavirus cases, particularly of the Omicron variant, continue to sweep the continent.The CDC raised its warning level to Four – the highest it has – regarding travel to the United States’ northern neighbour.“If you must travel to Canada, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC warned, continuing: “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying...
TRAVEL
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy