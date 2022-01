KaFe Rocks is striving to further empower its employees as well as heighten satisfaction throughout its roster, after announcing the launch of an unlimited paid leave policy. This is intended to offer added freedom and trust to employees via permitting them to decide when and for how long to take a break. This applies in addition to the local legislation and offers unlimited leave days on top of the national holidays and minimum entitlement.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO