ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz's act of cowardice

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago

Republican Senator Ted Cruz walked back his comments calling January 6th a "terrorist attack"...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz aide weighs in on Tucker Carlson appearance, says he’s been ‘radicalised’

A former aide to senator Ted Cruz said the worst part of his widely criticised appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show was not his “abject humiliation” but his clear radicalisation.Amanda Carpenter, who formerly served as Mr Cruz’s communications director, penned an op-ed published on Monday in The Bulwark, a conservative website, arguing that her former employer had been radicalised and that this became apparent when he apologised to Mr Carlson for calling the Capitol riot a “violent terrorist attack.”She wrote that while she understood “the urge to dunk on Cruz,” that “what happened on Carlson’s show is...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz believes Biden should answer for FBI's supposed role in Trump-era Capitol riot

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared Tuesday on Hannity, following a hearing earlier in the day in which the Texas Republican questioned Jill Sanborn, the executive assistant director for the FBI’s National Security Branch. Cruz pressed Sanborn on whether the agency played any part in the violent insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, a narrative Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson has been pushing for months.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Ted Cruz uses Fox News’s favorite conspiracy theory to redeem himself with the right

Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2022 got off to a rough start. His long-standing description of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as “terrorists” suddenly piqued the irritation of Fox News’s Tucker Carlson as the anniversary of the attack approached. Carlson blasted Cruz (R-Tex.) for that choice of words, prompting Cruz to appear on Carlson’s show, hat in hand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Watch Ukraine, not Ted Cruz’s Senate sideshow

The Senate is headed toward a vote on a bill sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) that would essentially force President Biden to impose sanctions on a Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline. Mr. Cruz has a point about the negative geopolitical consequences of the pipeline, but his grandstanding about the issue is accomplishing nothing except to make it more difficult for the Biden administration to handle a matter that’s already complicated enough — Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Chris Cillizza
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Ted Cruz’s humiliation made headlines. But his colleagues’ cowardice is more worrying.

It’s no surprise that Ted Cruz’s humiliation on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program last week received so much attention, especially among those who are not fond of the Texas senator (i.e., most people who know him). Cruz’s pleas for absolution from a high priest of the Trump cult were not only humorous, but also a chilling reminder of how the right is mythologizing the Jan. 6 insurrection, as my colleague Greg Sargent noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Terrorist Attack#Republicans#Trump World#Cnn
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Reaches New Level of Pathetic by Begging for Tucker Carlson’s Forgiveness Over Jan. 6 Comments

Ted Cruz committed a mortal sin in the modern Republican Party earlier this week when he implied the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was something other than the thing Democrats have been using to make former President Trump look bad. “We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week,” the Texas senator said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday. “It is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.” Cruz was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The ongoing mortification of Ted Cruz

Have you ever watched a wind sock deflate until it is just a sad polyester shell crumpled on the pavement? Have you ever left some soft cheese near a hot stove and come back to find a demoralized puddle in its place? Have you ever failed to properly care for a houseplant so that not only do you watch it die, but you spend several weeks witnessing it wither, crumple and lose all dignity?
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Ted Cruz again fails to navigate the right’s fury

Despite his 2013-era reputation, Sen. Ted Cruz’s ability to ride the tiger that is right-wing political fury has always been shaky. He came to Capitol Hill with the reputation of a guy willing to be a burr under the saddles of the establishment. It quickly became apparent, though, that Cruz’s representation of the far right was more a function of tactical savvy than an innate connection to the far right’s energy stream.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ted Cruz says GOP will impeach Biden if it retakes Congress — whether it’s “justified or not”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last week predicted that Republicans would impeach President Biden if the party wins control of the House in the 2022 midterms (as is widely expected). On the latest edition of his "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast released last Friday, the senator said he expects House Republicans to retaliate against the Biden administration for the numerous investigations Democrats launched into Donald Trump's scandal-plagued administration.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

Ted Cruz's daughter 'disagrees with most of his views,' describes life in public eye

Texas Senator Ted Cruz's daughter revealed on her TikTok page that she disagrees with the politics of her conservative father. The page has since been made private. Caroline Cruz, 13, was asked by followers of her TikTok page @_caro_iguess_ what being the senator's daughter is like and she answered with a video detailing some pros and cons of having a parent in the public eye.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gephardt Daily

Senate Democrats block Sen. Ted Cruz’s Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill

Jan. 14 (UPI) — Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a bill proposed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, seeking to sanction companies tied to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The measure failed to reach the 60-vote threshold required to pass through the chamber, with the vote held open at 55-43 as Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, had not yet voted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
32K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy