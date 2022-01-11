ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drac Pack is back in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago

Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, David...

The Independent

Who will host the 2022 Oscars?

It’s been a while since Hollywood’s biggest night had a host. The Oscars have been without an MC ever since Kevin Hart departed under a cloud ahead of the 2019 awards, but this year they’re shaking things up. The Academy confirmed earlier this week that this year’s show will indeed have a host but has not yet given any indication of who that might be. Naturally, this development has set tongues wagging across Los Angeles, sparking feverish speculation that the Academy has only encouraged. On Wednesday, they teasingly tweeted: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host...
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, 2022. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska. Featuring the voice talents of Brian Hull, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, Molly Shannon, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. SYNOPSIS:. When Van Helsing’s...
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out The Johnny Monster Bus From Prime Video’s HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA With Selena Gomez And Andy Samberg

In celebration of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Amazon Studios & Sony Pictures Animation is embarking on an unforgettable cross-country bus tour to bring fans the ultimate Hotel Transylvania experience! The Johnny Monster Bus and Character Tour will be making its way to the cites below, with giveaways, character meet and greets, and more!
Bowling Green Daily News

'Hotel Transylvania' franchise meanders along in latest installment

Watching “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the latest installment of the animated series, there is a sense of deja vu. Sure, the characters are familiar since this is the fourth installment, but it’s the same spin on the story from previous films in the series that brings back the “We’ve done this before” feeling.
TheWrap

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Film Review: Fourth Entry Is Freaky and Familiar, but Doesn’t Scare the Laughs Away

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” proves yet again the durability and well-crafted nature of Sony’s animated monster-adventure comedies. The company says that “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” will be the fourth and final movie in the kid-friendly fantasy series. It’s also the first “Hotel Transylvania” movie to not be directed by Genndy Tartakovsky (“Dexter’s Laboratory,” “Samurai Jack”) — Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska take the reins — though Tartakovsky has a story and a co-writer credit (along with Nunzio Randazzo and Amos Vernon).
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ on Amazon Prime, the Final Monster Mash in a Mediocre Animation Franchise

I’m thinking Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – exclusive to Amazon Prime – could’ve probably been called simply Hotel Transformania, but we wouldn’t want anyone to get the branding confused with, I dunno, Transformers? The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel? Hotel Rwanda? Anyway, it also should’ve been called TransFOURmania, since it’s the fourth movie in the moderately successful animated movie/video game/TV franchise, and reportedly the final film. Sight unseen, it’s already the least of the features, considering Adam Sandler was replaced by Brian Hull as the voice of Drac, and Genndy Tartakovsky, director of the first three, is out, getting only producer and writing credits here (and is hopefully off making a second season of Primal, or rebooting Dexter’s Laboratory). The movie kept getting bumped down the theatrical release schedule until Sony sold the movie to Amazon, prompting relief in parents who otherwise would’ve felt pressured to spend $83 on tickets and popcorn to take the fam to the cineplex to see a mediocre cartoon. Instead the movie can be half-watched in the background at home, which just might be the fate it deserves.
Variety

Contenders: A Look at How Makeup and Hairstylists Worked on Transforming Leading Actors

This year is all about transformations. Stellan Skarsgard in “Dune,” Jared Leto in “House of Gucci” and Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” all required hours in the makeup chair and daily application of prosthetics for their roles. At the other end of the scale, Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci,” Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” and Emma Stone in “Cruella” just needed little accents from a winged liner to a straight line or the perfect bold red lip, and even gold lipstick...
