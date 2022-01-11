Mindfulness Plus Brain Stimulation May Ease Chronic Migraine

The prolonged effects of COVID-19 are as baffling as they are alarming, with scientists still unsure how the virus produces these lingering symptoms in certain individuals. In spite of this lack of understanding regarding the cause of the syndrome, however, some doctors are beginning to speculate that long COVID could be treated using neurostimulation, which involves the electrical activation of the brain and peripheral nerves. At present, data regarding the efficacy of this approach remains scarce, yet early findings have led to a demand for larger-scale clinical trials.
