Health

Mindfulness Plus Brain Stimulation May Ease Chronic Migraine

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindfulness Plus Brain Stimulation May Ease Chronic Migraine. TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022...

www.suncommercial.com

The Press

Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy Beneficial in Migraine

MONDAY, Jan. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A migraine-specific adaptation of the Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) program does not improve headache-related impairment among patients with migraine, but does result in reduced headache frequency and improved psychological functioning, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Could Electrical Brain Stimulation Treat Long COVID?

The prolonged effects of COVID-19 are as baffling as they are alarming, with scientists still unsure how the virus produces these lingering symptoms in certain individuals. In spite of this lack of understanding regarding the cause of the syndrome, however, some doctors are beginning to speculate that long COVID could be treated using neurostimulation, which involves the electrical activation of the brain and peripheral nerves. At present, data regarding the efficacy of this approach remains scarce, yet early findings have led to a demand for larger-scale clinical trials.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Tomato Concentrate May Help Reduce Chronic Intestinal Inflammation Associated With HIV

When left untreated, this gut condition an inflamed can accelerate arterial disease, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke, according to research from UCLA. New research in mice from the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) suggests that adding a certain type of tomato concentrate to the diet can reduce the intestinal inflammation associated with HIV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com

Real-World Data Highlight Efficacy, Safety of Combination Treatment for Chronic Migraine

A combination of onabotulinumtoxinA and a calcitonin gene-related peptide monoclonal antibody appears effective and safe in patients with chronic migraine, according to real-world data. Results of a real-world study revealed onabotulinumtoxinA was effective in reducing monthly headache days (MHD) and that when taken with a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Weight loss may repair the brain after stroke in diabetes

People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of stroke and slower recovery from it. Now, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have shown that neurological recovery from stroke is significantly improved in mice with obesity and diabetes who achieve weight loss to the extent that glucose metabolism returns to normal levels. The results are published in the scientific journal Cardiovascular Diabetology and may have clinical relevance for stroke rehabilitation in type 2 diabetes.
WEIGHT LOSS
Sun-Journal

Blood pressure med caused terrible leg cramps

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have high blood pressure, and I hope that you can advise me. For 10 years, I have suffered with terrible leg cramps in one or both calves. I visited numerous doctors in order to learn what the cause was. Not one practitioner questioned the blood pressure medicine that I had been taking: amlodipine. My research showed that in very few cases (lucky me), cramping resulted. My cardiologist won’t believe that amlodipine causes this cramping, and he is insisting that I go back to using amlodipine, which does do a great job of controlling my blood pressure readings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
McKnight's

Next COVID-19 wave may be chronic lung disease, study suggests

Measurable changes in lung function found after mild COVID-19 infection may indicate that clinicians should brace for a wave of chronic lung disease, experts say. The findings, from Danish researchers, showed a small but significant drop in certain measures of lung function and capacity among nonhospitalized patients who had recovered from asymptomatic and mild disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
nutraingredients-usa.com

Curcumin may slow chronic kidney disease progression, say scientists

Curcumin supplementation increase levels of beneficial gut microbes that limit actions of toxins and eases chronic kidney disease (CKD) symptoms, according to new research. The study demonstrates that curcumin stimulates production of proteolytic enzymes involved in the metabolism of the uremic toxins indoxyl sulphate (IS) and p-cresyl sulphate (PCS), contributors to kidney disease progression.
SCIENCE
Futurity

A little exercise may ease Gulf War illness symptoms

Exercising a few times a week can improve symptoms related to Gulf War Illness, according to a new study using animal models. It has now been three decades since 700,000 American troops responded to the invasion of Kuwait in the first Gulf War. More than a third of those troops still suffer from Gulf War Illness (GWI).
FITNESS
GV Wire

Study: Pandemic May Affect Infants’ Brain Development

Coronavirus infection during pregnancy does not appear to affect infants’ brain function, but the pandemic itself may be having an impact, a study published on Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics suggests. Researchers in New York City tracked 255 full-term infants born during the pandemic, including 114 whose mothers had COVID-19...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
urbanmatter.com

Foods To Stimulate Your Brain

We all know that if you eat the right foods, you can stay physically healthy and fit. While it’s important to take care of your body, it’s also important to take care of your mind, too. There are plenty of foods that you can enjoy, that will stimulate your brain and help you work smarter, enjoy activities like playing casinos or online games or even partake in sports more effectively. Which foods should you be adding to your shopping list?
NUTRITION
mobihealthnews.com

Study: Digital interventions may help folks with chronic conditions monitor, manage care

Digital health interventions may be able to help patients self-monitor and manage their health, according to a study published in JAMA. However, researchers found that the interventions did not significantly reduce the rate of hospitalizations among individuals with multiple chronic conditions. The single-blinded randomized study, conducted in British Columbia, gave...
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

