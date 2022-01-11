ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Coast Guard pulls 176 Haitians from overloaded, 60-foot wooden death trap boat as it approached Florida Keys

By Associated Press, Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
 6 days ago

A group of 176 Haitians was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their wooden vessel had taken on water as it approached the Florida Keys on Monday.

The migrants were initially spotted by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew as the 60-foot boat sailed about 25 miles northeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Sector Key West deployed the Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark crew to the overloaded vessel's location near Ocean Reef for the rescue mission as the wooden boat braved the tough climatic conditions with 20-mph winds and 4- to 6-foot seas.

The crew provided personal flotation devices to the individuals onboard the boat, which lacked basic life-saving equipment or navigation lights.

After the vessel crossed the reef line, a boat crew assigned to the Coast Guard station in Islamorada made plans with at least 11 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to take the Haitian migrants into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBiLP_0dijzsCy00
U.S. Coast Guard rescued 176 migrants from Haiti aboard a 60-foot, wooden vessel on Monday near the Florida Keys. The boat was initially spotted in the Bahamas by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew that alerted the Coast Guard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eXxt_0dijzsCy00
Haitian migrants are escorted to U.S. Border Patrol vehicles in southern Florida after they were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from a wooden vessel that had taken on water near the Florida Keys on Monday

At least 20 people required medical assistance and four migrants, including two children, were rushed to a local hospital due to symptoms of dehydration.

The Haitian migrants were bused to the Dania Beach Border Patrol Station where they were processed, ABC affiliate WSVN reported.

'It is extremely dangerous to navigate the Florida Straits in an unseaworthy vessel, especially off the Florida Keys where the water is extra treacherous with shoals and reefs,' said Chief Warrant Officer James Kinney. 'Thanks to the quick coordination among so many different agencies, no lives were lost during this interdiction.'

The U.S. Coast Guard did not say how many days or weeks the migrants had been at sea.

On Christmas Eve, 53 Haitian migrants were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after their sailboat arrived in Key Largo.

CBP also took 63 migrants into custody after their wooden vessel arrived in the Upper Florida Keys on November 18 after spending three weeks at sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii6RZ_0dijzsCy00
At least 20 Haitian migrants were provided medical assistance for symptoms of dehydration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHii5_0dijzsCy00
A wooden raft packed with 176 migrants from Haiti took on water in the Florida Keys before the U.S. Coast Guard came to their their rescue and pulled them out

According to the Miami Herald, most of the migrants who were detained aboard the previous two boats were released from detention, but can still be deported to the Caribbean island.

The sudden rise of Haitian migrants abandoning their country for better opportunities in the United States and other countries has been sparked by economic malaise, a devastating earthquake and political turmoil following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

At least 13,320 Haitian migrants have been expelled to their homeland on 125 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement flights as of January 6, according to the International Organization for Migration. The mass deportation came after thousands of migrants crossed the Mexico-United States border and settled on a makeshift camp under Del Rio-Ciudad Acuña International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas in mid-September.

Many of the migrants were taken into custody while others returned to Mexico where they applied for humanitarian visas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVPVo_0dijzsCy00

The U.S. Coast Guard routinely returns people interdicted at sea to their country of origin.

Agency crews have already rescued 557 Haitians three months into the current fiscal year. That's up sharply from last year, when 1,527 Haitians had been rescued by year's end.

The U.S. Coast Guard said 418 Haitian migrants were rescued in 2020, 932 in 2019, 609 in 2018 and 419 in 2017.

lycan
5d ago

Maybe that's our problem,we pull everyone off and bring here instead of take back home

