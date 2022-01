The Sanford Police Department has a very interesting post on their Facebook page this week. You could call it a reflection on the year that was 2021. Police departments receive emergency calls for a whole variety of reasons and they get a lot over the course of the year. The Sanford Police department had over 25,000 calls in 2021. That's an average of 70 emergency calls a day or 3 calls every hour every day of the year. That my friends is a day in the life of a dispatcher.

