Denae Carter earns SEC freshman of the week honors for Mississippi State women's hoops

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's basketball forward Denae Carter earned SEC freshman of the week honors for the second time Tuesday.

Carter played a crucial role in helping lead Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1) to two wins last week. The first was a win against fellow bubble team Alabama in which MSU had just eight players available.

The second was a home win against Vanderbilt where MSU had seven players available.

Carter played 69 minutes across the two games — combining for nine points, 17 rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

She has led Mississippi State — a team interim head coach Doug Novak admits lacks size — in rebounding in each of the last six games. Her four offensive boards per game lead the SEC.

Mississippi State returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at No. 19 Kentucky.