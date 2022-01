Citigroup’s David Chubak, who last year took over as head of the firm’s store credit card business, is departing for an outside opportunity. Chubak will stay with the New York-based bank through the end of the month, according to a memo to staff this week. The firm will conduct a search for his replacement as head of the retail services business, which provides private-label and co-brand credit cards for merchants including Macy’s and Best Buy.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO