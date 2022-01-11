Chicago Theatre Week tickets on sale now

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, returns in-person for its 10th year.

Chicago Theatre Week is back in-person after a quieter and mostly online 2021 theatre scene during the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration spans a week and two full weekends, and theatres in neighborhoods throughout the city and suburbs are expected to participate.

“Chicago Theatre Week 2022 is the perfect occasion to support and celebrate Chicago’s resilient theatre industry,” said League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clapp, in a statement. “We have been hearing time and time again from theatre patrons how excited they were to see their first show after a long hiatus during the worst months of the pandemic. Chicago Theatre Week is the perfect occasion to explore the theatre world by taking advantage of the discounted tickets and wealth of theatrical offerings.”

Theatres expected to participate include: Aguijon Theatre Company, A Red Orchid Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, Bienen School of Music, Briar Street Theatre, Broadway In Chicago, Broken Nose Theatre, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, Chicago Heights Drama Group, Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, Chicago Children’s Theatre, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chopin Theatre, City Lit Theater, ComedySportz, The Den Theatre, DePaul School of Music, Drunk Shakespeare, Drury Lane Theatre, First Folio Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Greenhouse Theater Center, Harris Theater for Music and Dance, The Imposters Theatre, Invictus Theatre Company, Joffrey Ballet, Manual Cinema, Marriott Theatre, McAninch Arts Center, Mercury Theater Chicago, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, The Neo-Futurists, Northlight Theatre, North Shore Center for Performing Arts, Nuns4Fun, Paramount Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, PrideArts, The Second City, Shattered Globe Theatre, A Theater in the Dark, Theater Wit, Theatre Above the Law, The Theatre School at DePaul, TimeLine Theatre, Trap Door Theatre, Victory Gardens Theater, Windy City Playhouse, and The Wirtz Center at Northwestern.

In a typical year, more than 100 participating productions offer value-priced tickets to 600+ individual performances during Chicago Theatre Week, organizers said. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with an average of 2/3 of attendees visiting their chosen theatre for the first time.

Broadway In Chicago is delighted to celebrate Chicago Theatre Week with three fabulous shows: The Play That Goes Wrong , Come From Away , and The Simon & Garfunkel Story .

Chicago Theatre Week 2020 returns February 17-27, and tickets are on sale now at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com . The value-priced Chicago Theatre Week tickets will be $30, $15, or less. Tickets are first-come, first-served. There will be limited quantities available for some shows, so it is strongly recommended that you purchase tickets early.