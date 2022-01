Wells Fargo executives are optimistic that loan growth will accelerate in 2022 after the bank recorded a small pickup in borrowing at the end of last year. The $1.9 trillion-asset bank is enjoying momentum across several lending sectors, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Friday, and it expects loan growth in the low-to-mid single digits this year as consumers and businesses again start to tap the bank for credit.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO