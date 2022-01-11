Michigan With Best Finish In 25 Years

Expectations were quite low for Michigan before the 2021 season started. Most people saw the unranked Wolverines going 8-4 at best with some even thinking it could be a .500 or lower season. Instead, Jim Harbaugh and his new staff reached heights never reached at U-M.

The Wolverines won 11 games during the regular season, defeated Ohio State, trounced Iowa in the Big Ten Championship and made their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. All of that has resulted in a 12-2 overall record and a top five finish in the final AP Poll — No. 3 to be exact.

The top-five finish is Michigan's first to end a season since 1999 and the best since winning the national championship in 1997 when the Wolverines finished No. 1 overall.

Now, it's about looking ahead. Michigan will almost certainly be ranked inside the top ten to start the 2022 season and could have an improved offense with the return of Ronnie Bell and not many losses. Of course, the quarterback situation is going to be closely monitored over the next eight months as Jim Harbaugh and his staff figure out who should start — Cade McNamara or JJ McCarthy.