CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Cross has issued a plea for blood donors, saying the nation is facing “its worst blood shortage in over a decade.”. The plea comes as the Red Cross deals with a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The agency says it’s still dealing with “relentless issues,” such as cancellations of appointments and staffing issues. The omicron and delta variants of the coronavirus has exacerbated the situation.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO