Hodl4Gold ($H4G), a 13% BUSD passive rewards token on the Binance Smart Chain network, launched Wednesday, Jan 5th on Pinksale and PancakeSwap, capping off months of public anticipation by hitting $10 million in market cap in under ten minutes, reaching a daily volume of $1.842 million and over 1100 holders within its first 24 hours of trading. H4G's "Gold Hodlers" saw the coin's record-setting pace continue through its inaugural weekend, surging to nearly $15 million in total market cap, while paying out over $500,000 in rewards and airdrops to 1600+ holders in its first five days.

