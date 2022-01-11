ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowshoe, WV

4848 Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, JRAD, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, More

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article4848 Festival will return to Snowshoe, WV in 2022 with a lineup headed by two nights of Greensky Bluegrass in addition to Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and more. The All Good Presents festival will host its third outing at Snowshoe Mountain Resort on...

liveforlivemusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

BeachLife Festival 2022 lineup (Weezer, Smashing Pumpkins, 311, Sugar Ray, Sheryl Crow, more)

BeachLife Festival has announced that it will return to Redondo Beach, CA from May 13-15, and fans of '90s radio rock will be pleased to know that Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, and 311 are all headliners. (The other headliner is a classic rock radio staple: Steve Miller Band). More '90s rock comes in the form of Sheryl Crow, Stone Temple Pilots, Everclear's Art Alexakis and Sugar Ray (will Mark McGrath sing with the Pumpkins again??), and the lineup's also got solo projects from three '90s punk vets (Pennywise's Jim Lindberg, Lagwagon's Joey Cape, and Useless ID's Yotam Ben Horin), some ska/reggae vets (UB40, Long Beach Dub Allstars and The Aggrolites), some jam banders (Joe Russo's Almost Dead, The Allman Bets Band, and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), and other acts include Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Matisyahu, Cold War Kids, Black Pumas, Phantom Planet, Ozomatli, and more.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
focusnewspaper.com

MerleFest Announces More Artists For 2022 Spring Festival

Wilkesboro, NC – MerleFest, presented by Window World, is proud to announce the second round of artist additions for MerleFest 2022, which will be held April 28-May 1, 2022. Old Crow Medicine Show, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steep Canyon Rangers, Allison Russell, and We Banjo 3 will join an already impressive lineup which includes performances by Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass, Rissi Palmer, and more. MerleFest is the annual late April homecoming of musicians and music fans on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. “We are so excited to welcome music fans back to the campus of Wilkes Community College in the spring,” says MerleFest’s new Festival Director, Wes Whitson.
WILKESBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snowshoe, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Lake, WV
liveforlivemusic.com

Forecastle Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, More

Forecastle Festival will return in 2022 with a lineup headlined by Jack Harlow, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, and more. Set to take place in Louisville, KY on May 27th–29th, this latest installment will mark the return of Forecastle after two pandemic-induced years off. Porter Robinson will headline Friday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
tahoeonstage.com

Fresh cut: Greensky Bluegrass sets the standard again

Who hasn’t had a few quaking sleeps these past two years? Simply thinking of the name Greensky Bluegrass should be a way to ease them. By the glistening, wood and steel-fired magic throughout “Stress Dreams,” the Michigan-bred quintet helps assess, and ultimately dissolve them. Paul Hoffman on...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

BeachLife Festival Announces Eclectic Lineup Of Renowned Music Artists

An eclectic beach-focused lineup of more than 55 top music artists across the spectrum of rock, indie, jam, reggae, and more has been announced for the 3rd edition of BeachLife Festival, Los Angeles County’s only coastal three-day immersive experience uniquely celebrating beach culture. Held May 13-15, 2022, Southern California’s premier live music, art, and culinary experience takes place on the picturesque waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Denson
Person
Theo Katzman
edmidentity.com

Factory 93 and Day Trip Announce Lineup for Skyline Festival

Chris Lake, Carl Cox, Maya Jane Coles, Sonny Fodera, and more are set to play the debut edition of Factory 93 and Day Trip’s Skyline Festival. Are you a house and techno lover on the hunt for a new experience to check out in Southern California? Look no further than the latest offering from the minds behind Factory 93 and Day Trip – Skyline Festival! This two-day affair is set to take place on February 26-27 at a venue that is still to be announced to host its two stages, but the driving force behind today’s news is the lineup that is teeming with talented artists.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong move Philadelphia shows to the Brooklyn Bowl Philly

The Baltimore based jam quartet Pigeons Playing Ping Pong moved their upcoming shows on January 14-15 at Philadelphia's Fillmore Philly to the Brooklyn Bowl Philly. Thankfully the venues are next door to each other, thus any fans who don't get word of the shift won't have to travel far. The band is kicking off their Winter 2022 tour at the Philadelphia shows, and ready to deliver their signature blend of psychedelic funk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Snowshoe Mountain#Pigeons Playing Ping Pong#Swimming#Jrad#The Wood Brothers#Andy Frasco The U N#The Bridge#Kendall Street Company#Fletcher S Grove#The Dirty Grass Players#Ga#Vip
musicfestnews.com

Forecastle Festival 2022 Lineup

Forecastle Festival, in Louisville, Kentucky, returns May 27-30 with a quite substantial lineup. Headliners include Jack Harlow, Porter Robinson, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler The Creator, and my personal hypnotic favorite, RÜFÜS DU SOL. Other major names are far from undercards such as Black Pumas, Alice Wonderland, Oliver Tree, Chelsea Cutler, and San Holo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gratefulweb.com

John Hartford Memorial Festival Announces Initial 2022 Lineup

We’re tickled to announce the initial lineup for the 2022 festival taking place June 1-4 in Springville, IN. We’ve put together a superlative lineup that features many of the acts that were booked (and never performed) at the 2020 festival. We know this diverse lineup will appeal to bluegrass, newgrass, jamgrass and old time fans. At the center of our booking philosophy is the concept of putting together a roster of talent that is as eclectic and varied as the music of our festival namesake, John Hartford.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
gratefulweb.com

9th Annual Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival Lineup Announced!

As winter settles in, we couldn't be more excited to announce the lineup that we will all be dancing together to on the sandy beaches of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park under the bright Miami sun for the 9th Annual Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance!. Featuring 3...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy