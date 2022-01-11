4848 Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: Greensky Bluegrass, JRAD, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, More

BeachLife Festival has announced that it will return to Redondo Beach, CA from May 13-15, and fans of '90s radio rock will be pleased to know that Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, and 311 are all headliners. (The other headliner is a classic rock radio staple: Steve Miller Band). More '90s rock comes in the form of Sheryl Crow, Stone Temple Pilots, Everclear's Art Alexakis and Sugar Ray (will Mark McGrath sing with the Pumpkins again??), and the lineup's also got solo projects from three '90s punk vets (Pennywise's Jim Lindberg, Lagwagon's Joey Cape, and Useless ID's Yotam Ben Horin), some ska/reggae vets (UB40, Long Beach Dub Allstars and The Aggrolites), some jam banders (Joe Russo's Almost Dead, The Allman Bets Band, and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), and other acts include Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Matisyahu, Cold War Kids, Black Pumas, Phantom Planet, Ozomatli, and more.

REDONDO BEACH, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO