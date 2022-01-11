ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Judge in federal trial in Floyd death urges quick proceeding

By AMY FORLITI, Associated Press
 4 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The judge handling the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights urged attorneys Tuesday to “move the case along” to reduce chances that the proceeding will be disrupted by COVID-19. Jury selection starts Jan. 20 for Tou Thao, J....

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

