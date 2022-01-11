Judge in federal trial in Floyd death urges quick proceeding

(St. Paul, MN) -- The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd will begin as scheduled on January 20th. J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao appeared at a pretrial hearing Tuesday in St. Paul. Judge Paul Magnuson said a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will hear the case. It was revealed during the hearing that federal prosecutors never offered a formal plea deal to the three ex-officers. All three have pleaded not guilty. In Hennepin County Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill denied a motion from the officers' defense attorneys to restrict audio and video coverage of their state trial. That means the whole world will be able to watch when Kueng, Lane, and Thao go on trial in March for aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd. Cahill has yet to rule a defense motion to delate the start of the state trial.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO