ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

TVXQ's Changmin radiates enticing charms in the new batch of teaser photos for 'Devil'

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTVXQ's Changmin continues his comeback preparations by releasing a new batch of teaser photos. Changmin has been busy preparing for the release of his upcoming mini-album 'Devil.' Just...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

BTS's SUGA shows his true musician form in latest Bangtan Bomb

BTS's official account on Youtube, BANGTANTV, released a Bangtan Bomb of when the members were filming for the 'Butter's televisioned debut at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021. On the set, there were many instruments, and SUGA, a skillful piano player, took the opportunity to play a little bit...
MUSIC
UPI News

TVXQ's Max Changmin shares 'Devil' release schedule

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Max Changmin is gearing up to release his new solo EP. The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ, shared a release schedule for the mini album, Devil, on Tuesday. Changmin will release a first teaser image for the EP...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Max Changmin is back with a new music video. The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ, shared a performance video for his song "Fever" on Friday. The video shows Changmin take the stage and perform "Fever" with a group...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Changmin
allkpop.com

WEi's Kim Yo Han unveils new batch of dramatic concept photos for 'Illusion'

WEi's Kim Yo Han has unveiled new concept photos for his solo comeback. Titled 'Illusion', this new album hints at a dramatic concept with this batch of photos labeled 'Dramatic - A'. In the images, Kim Yo Han takes on a charismatic appearance with flowers in the background. Previously, he has also revealed a visual short.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin is the star of his own Hitchcock movie in MV for 'Maniac'

Changmin is teasing his upcoming solo album in a big way!. On January 10 KST, the TVXQ member unveiled a music video for "Maniac," a track off of his upcoming 2nd solo mini album 'Devil.'. "Maniac" is a rock-based track with a dynamic chorus and rhythm riddled with a tension...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvxq#Music Video#Teasers#Devil
allkpop.com

Lee Jung Jae wears the wrong outfit and displays his charm in teaser for 'You Quiz On the Block'

Lee Jung Jae made everyone laugh with his unexpected charms on the upcoming episode of 'You Quiz On The Block.'. On January 6, there was an online community post created with the title, "Lee Jung Jae, who appeared on 'You Quiz On The Block' without knowing the condition of the chairs.' The post included a few gifs of the opening of the show in which Lee Jung Jae makes his way greeting Yoo Jae Suk and taking a seat on the low camping chair.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

BamBam reveal dreamy 'Slow Mo' MV teaser

BamBam have dropped their music video teaser for "Slow Mo"!. In the MV teaser, BamBam is caught up in a dreamy scene. "Slow Mo" is a title track on the GOT7 member's upcoming second solo mini album 'B' alongside "Who Are You", and it's set to drop on January 18 KST.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

The Teaser Photos For GOT7's BamBam's Mini-Album B Will Make Your Day

GOT7’s BamBam is marking the beginning of 2022 with new music! On Friday, Jan. 7, the star revealed he’s getting ready to drop his second mini-album, B, later this month. His announcement came just days after he released “Who Are You,” his collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi, on Tuesday, Dec. 28. As it turns out, the single will be featured on his upcoming solo project. Besides the tracklist, BamBam took to Twitter to share a few other details about B, including its release date and concept photos. Here’s everything there is to know about his sophomore mini-album.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

ASTRO's Rocky & JinJin drop 'Just Breath' MV teaser

ASTRO's Rocky and JinJin have dropped their music video teaser for "Just Breath". In the MV teaser, Rocky and JinJin move into their home and go out for a snack. "Just Breath" is the title song of the duo's upcoming debut mini album 'Restore', which drops on January 17 KST.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Yuju reveals 'REC.' solo debut album sampler

The album highlight medley gives a preview of her upcoming tracks "Bad Blood", title song "Play", "Barely, Winter" featuring Mad Clown, "The Killa", and "Blue Nostalgia". Her mini album 'REC.' is set to drop on January 18 KST, and it's her first release under Konnect Entertainment and after GFriend's disbandment.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Yukika & Kim Mijeong sing calmly in dreamy 'Moonset (Prod. Gusta)' MV

Yukika and Kim Mijeong's single 'Moonset' is finally out!. On January 13 at 6 p.m. KST, the music video for the collaborative single 'Moonset' of Japanese pop singer Yukika and independent singer-songwriter and rapper Kim Mijeong (Prod. by Gusta) was officially released. The music video of the city pop-inspired track brings you to an aesthetic dreamy pink-colored room along with the two musicians' soothing and calming vocals.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Whee In lives with flowers in 'Profound' MV teaser

MAMAMOO's Whee In has dropped her music video teaser for "Profound"!. In the MV teaser, Whee In lives with a variety of flowers that follow her day to day. "Profound" is the title song of her upcoming second solo mini album 'WHEE', which is set to drop on January 16 KST.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

MAMAMOO's Whee In makes her solo comeback with whimsical MV for 'Make Me Happy'

Whee In has returned with her first solo comeback!. On January 16 KST, the MAMAMOO member unveiled her second solo mini album 'WHEE,' featuring title track "Make Me Happy." "Make Me Happy" was created in collaboration with top songwriters from both Korea and abroad, with credits including not only Ravi and GROOVL1N artist Xydo, but also overseas writers like Sam Klempner, who previously worked with BTS ("Best Of Me"), TXT ("Roller Coaster," "Puma"), Anne-Marie ("Can I Get Your Number"), and more. The song has an addictive hook and uptempo beat rounded out by a heavy bassline, with Wheen In singing about the new and mysterious feeling in her heart.
WORLD
NME

TVXQ’s Changmin unveils dark music video for new single ‘Devil’

TVXQ‘s Changmin has made his comeback with ‘Devil’, the lead single from his new mini-album of the same name. The clip features scenes of the TVXQ singer performing the song in the middle of a dark, empty forest, alongside masked dancers all dressed in black. Later, Changmin explores a barren, fog-filled land, dressed in an all-white outfit.
WORLD
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin gifts all his staff members Prada card cases ahead of his comeback

TVXQ's Changmin gifted all his staff members with Prada card cases as a sign of gratitude for their hard work. On January 9th, Changmin's hairstylist updated her Instagram with a post saying she has received the gift from Changmin. She thanked him saying "Thank you Mr.prince". Other staff members and backup dancers who will be performing Changmin's title track "Maniac" with him also expressed their gratitude on Instagram, tagging Changmin on their Instagram Stories.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy