TVXQ's Changmin radiates enticing charms in the new batch of teaser photos for 'Devil'

GOT7’s BamBam is marking the beginning of 2022 with new music! On Friday, Jan. 7, the star revealed he’s getting ready to drop his second mini-album, B, later this month. His announcement came just days after he released “Who Are You,” his collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi, on Tuesday, Dec. 28. As it turns out, the single will be featured on his upcoming solo project. Besides the tracklist, BamBam took to Twitter to share a few other details about B, including its release date and concept photos. Here’s everything there is to know about his sophomore mini-album.

