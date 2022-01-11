Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong autoimmune condition that affects the brain and the spinal cord, resulting in a wide range of symptoms that vary from person-to-person.Depending on the severity, MS can be debilitating, leading to problems with vision, balance and movement.While there is no cure, the disease can be treated and managed with various medications.The NHS estimates that there are 100,000 people with the condition in the UK. Celebrities such as Christina Applegate, Jack Osbourne and Selma Blair, who was diagnosed in August 2018, are also among those in the public eye who live with MS.Now, scientists have uncovered...

