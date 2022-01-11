ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Daily Mail

Father-of-ten forced to battle Covid-19 and pneumonia alone in hospital due to pandemic restrictions - but his family were finally allowed to say goodbye at the 11th hour

A father-of-ten has tragically died after a gruelling battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia. John Talo tested positive to coronavirus in November, but his condition became life-threatening about a month later when his inflamed lungs filled with fluid - which quickly became infected. His wife Ellen, daughter, nine sons, two grandchildren,...
MedicalXpress

For people over 50, even 'mild' COVID‑19 can result in mobility problems

Adults over age 50 who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 are at greater risk of worsening mobility and physical function even if hospitalization is not required to treat the virus, according to new research out of Dalhousie and other Canadian universities. The findings, which used data from the Canadian Longitudinal...
Indy100

Wife fuming after husband returns from massage parlour with an STI

A woman has claimed her husband returned home from a massage parlour having contracted an STI. Speaking to Canadian publication Richmond News the anonymous woman said she believed the parlour - which the publication did not name for legal reasons - may offer sexual services as well as traditional massages and while her husband didn’t pass his infection to her she had made him sleep on the floor just in case.
The Independent

Multiple Sclerosis: What are the symptoms and how is it treated?

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong autoimmune condition that affects the brain and the spinal cord, resulting in a wide range of symptoms that vary from person-to-person.Depending on the severity, MS can be debilitating, leading to problems with vision, balance and movement.While there is no cure, the disease can be treated and managed with various medications.The NHS estimates that there are 100,000 people with the condition in the UK. Celebrities such as Christina Applegate, Jack Osbourne and Selma Blair, who was diagnosed in August 2018, are also among those in the public eye who live with MS.Now, scientists have uncovered...
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
BBC

Ava Grace Nolan: Nelson parents jailed for causing baby's death

A couple have been jailed for causing or allowing "catastrophic" injuries that led to the death of their eight-day-old daughter. Ava Grace Nolan died in hospital after being found unresponsive at an address in Nelson, Lancashire, in August 2017. A post-mortem found she died of a head injury, likely to...
Daily Mail

A THIRD of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, study claims as nurses call for NHS staff to be exempt from No10's new self-isolation rules

A third of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, according to a study that illustrates the gamble ministers face in cutting the self-isolation time. University of Exeter experts warned it meant a 'potential risk of onward transmission', given that tens of thousands of Brits are currently testing positive every day.
MedicalXpress

Study finds hydroxychloroquine delays disability for least treatable form of multiple sclerosis

A University of Calgary study has found promising results for the generic drug hydroxychloroquine when used to treat the evolution of disability of primary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), the least treatable form of the autoimmune disease. MS affects about 90,000 Canadians with about 15 percent of those diagnosed with primary progressive MS, one of the highest rates in the world.
